Will the national football team, without Son Heung-min, seek revenge against Jordan tomorrow?

[Anchor]



The national football team will face Jordan in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers tomorrow night.



With captain Son Heung-min out due to injury, there is much interest in whether the team can avenge their defeat in the last Asian Cup.



This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.



[Report]



The national football team suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Jordan in the semifinals of the Asian Cup last February.



Their challenge for the championship after 64 years came to an end, and coach Klinsmann was dismissed following this loss.



Amid controversy, the new head coach Hong Myung-bo faces a crucial match against the dark horse Jordan on the road to the World Cup.



Jordan, currently first in Group B, has one win and one draw, putting them ahead of us on goal difference.



Especially with the match being an away game and the absence of key player Son Heung-min due to injury, a tough battle is expected.



Coach Hong Myung-bo, who still faces calls for his resignation, is under significant pressure and concern.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Football Team Coach: "I have World Cup experience and understand its importance, so I believe we will play well."]



In an official press conference, the Jordan coach was cautious and did not let his guard down regarding Son Heung-min's absence.



[Jamal Sellami/Jordan National Football Team Coach: "Son Heung-min is a special player. However, Korea is a very strong team, so whether his absence is beneficial will be determined after watching the 90-minute match tomorrow."]



The national team, which has begun local training in full strength, is determined to avenge their loss to Jordan, with temporary captain Kim Min-jae at the center.



Whether Coach Hong Myung-bo's Plan B to compensate for Son Heung-min's absence will succeed will be put to the test tomorrow night.



This is KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.



