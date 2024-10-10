News Today

[News Today] YOON ATTENDS ASEAN MEETINGS

[LEAD]
President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Laos to begin his ASEAN summit agenda. He plans to elevate ties with ASEAN to a comprehensive strategic partnership. He's also scheduled for his inaugural summit meeting with the New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

[REPORT]
After wrapping up his state visits to the Phlilppines and Singapore, President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in the Laotian capital of Vientiane last night.

Starting today, he will attend summits and events to be hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN.

On the occasion of the 44th ASEAN Summit, Yoon will upgrade relations with the regional organization to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Kim Tae-hyo/ Principal Deputy National Security Adviser (Oct. 3)
The upgrade comes 14 years after the two sides established a strategic partnership in 2010, proving that the Korea-ASEAN relations have reached new heights.

He will also request the ASEAN to support the Korean government's new unification doctrine announced on August 15th this year.

The president will also hold a series of bilateral summits, including the first summit meeting with the new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the greater expansion of exchanges and cooperation between their countries, which will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year. They will also seek to further strengthen trilateral cooperation with the U.S. to counter North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations.

President Yoon is scheduled to hold bilateral summits with the heads of six countries, including Vietnam and Thailand, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.

He plans to attend more summit meetings until Friday, including the East Asia Summit and the ASEAN+3 summit.

