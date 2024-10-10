News Today

[News Today] N. KOREA SEVERS ROADS, RAILWAYS

입력 2024.10.10 (16:25) 수정 2024.10.10 (16:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Yesterday, the North Korean military announced plans to sever all roads and railways connected to South Korea, while also erecting fortifications to strengthen its borders. In response, the South Korean military dismissed these actions as utterly meritless. They further warned that it will not stand by as North Korea unilaterally attempts to change the situation.

[REPORT]
The North Korean military's General Staff Department announced that the roads and railways connected to South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone will be severed completely, starting October 9th.

The North Korean version of the joint chiefs of staff said that structures will be built to fortify the country and that the regime is taking military measures to separate North Korean and South Korean territories.

According to the North Korean military, these actions were taken because South Korea kept upping military tension by conducting war games against North Korea.

As reported by KBS in June, however, North Korea had been building barricades and barbed wire fences, taking apart roads, and burying mines since spring.

The regime said that it had notified its construction plans to the U.S., which appears to be an attempt to justify its actions and claims that it adhered to the armistice agreement.

A high-ranking South Korean military official told KBS that explosions were heard and heavy equipment sighted near the Demilitarized Zone immediately after the notification.

Experts believe that these developments indicate the regime's concerns and its attempts to prevent North Korean residents and soldiers from defecting.

Jeon Dong-jin/ Former Ground Operations Commander
They saw the Hyunmoo-5 and US strategic bombers during Armed Forces Day parade. Kim Jong-un must have become worried and fearful after Watching a Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli attack.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North Korean measures are not worth paying attention to and the blockades are the failed Kim Jong-un regime's last resort.

The military leadership added that it will not just watch North Korea's unilateral attempts to change the situation and that South Korea will overwhelmingly punish North Korea for any provocation.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N. KOREA SEVERS ROADS, RAILWAYS
    • 입력 2024-10-10 16:25:42
    • 수정2024-10-10 16:30:41
    News Today
[LEAD]
Yesterday, the North Korean military announced plans to sever all roads and railways connected to South Korea, while also erecting fortifications to strengthen its borders. In response, the South Korean military dismissed these actions as utterly meritless. They further warned that it will not stand by as North Korea unilaterally attempts to change the situation.

[REPORT]
The North Korean military's General Staff Department announced that the roads and railways connected to South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone will be severed completely, starting October 9th.

The North Korean version of the joint chiefs of staff said that structures will be built to fortify the country and that the regime is taking military measures to separate North Korean and South Korean territories.

According to the North Korean military, these actions were taken because South Korea kept upping military tension by conducting war games against North Korea.

As reported by KBS in June, however, North Korea had been building barricades and barbed wire fences, taking apart roads, and burying mines since spring.

The regime said that it had notified its construction plans to the U.S., which appears to be an attempt to justify its actions and claims that it adhered to the armistice agreement.

A high-ranking South Korean military official told KBS that explosions were heard and heavy equipment sighted near the Demilitarized Zone immediately after the notification.

Experts believe that these developments indicate the regime's concerns and its attempts to prevent North Korean residents and soldiers from defecting.

Jeon Dong-jin/ Former Ground Operations Commander
They saw the Hyunmoo-5 and US strategic bombers during Armed Forces Day parade. Kim Jong-un must have become worried and fearful after Watching a Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli attack.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North Korean measures are not worth paying attention to and the blockades are the failed Kim Jong-un regime's last resort.

The military leadership added that it will not just watch North Korea's unilateral attempts to change the situation and that South Korea will overwhelmingly punish North Korea for any provocation.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

의료계·정부 첫 공개 토론회…입장차 재확인

의료계·정부 첫 공개 토론회…입장차 재확인
한-아세안 ‘포괄적 전략 동반자 관계’ 수립…이시바 총리와 첫 정상회담

한-아세안 ‘포괄적 전략 동반자 관계’ 수립…이시바 총리와 첫 정상회담
재보선 D-6…여야, 총력전 속 “한 표 호소”

재보선 D-6…여야, 총력전 속 “한 표 호소”
삼성전자 ‘5만 전자’ 됐다…<br>종가 기준 1년 7개월 만에 5만원대

삼성전자 ‘5만 전자’ 됐다…종가 기준 1년 7개월 만에 5만원대
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.