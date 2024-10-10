[News Today] N. KOREA SEVERS ROADS, RAILWAYS
Yesterday, the North Korean military announced plans to sever all roads and railways connected to South Korea, while also erecting fortifications to strengthen its borders. In response, the South Korean military dismissed these actions as utterly meritless. They further warned that it will not stand by as North Korea unilaterally attempts to change the situation.
[REPORT]
The North Korean military's General Staff Department announced that the roads and railways connected to South Korea near the Demilitarized Zone will be severed completely, starting October 9th.
The North Korean version of the joint chiefs of staff said that structures will be built to fortify the country and that the regime is taking military measures to separate North Korean and South Korean territories.
According to the North Korean military, these actions were taken because South Korea kept upping military tension by conducting war games against North Korea.
As reported by KBS in June, however, North Korea had been building barricades and barbed wire fences, taking apart roads, and burying mines since spring.
The regime said that it had notified its construction plans to the U.S., which appears to be an attempt to justify its actions and claims that it adhered to the armistice agreement.
A high-ranking South Korean military official told KBS that explosions were heard and heavy equipment sighted near the Demilitarized Zone immediately after the notification.
Experts believe that these developments indicate the regime's concerns and its attempts to prevent North Korean residents and soldiers from defecting.
Jeon Dong-jin/ Former Ground Operations Commander
They saw the Hyunmoo-5 and US strategic bombers during Armed Forces Day parade. Kim Jong-un must have become worried and fearful after Watching a Hezbollah leader killed in Israeli attack.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North Korean measures are not worth paying attention to and the blockades are the failed Kim Jong-un regime's last resort.
The military leadership added that it will not just watch North Korea's unilateral attempts to change the situation and that South Korea will overwhelmingly punish North Korea for any provocation.
