[News Today] ‘CULINARY CLASS WARS’ CRAZE

The Korean Netflix series 'Culinary Class Wars' is stirring up a global sensation, praised by international media outlets. This cooking reality competition is already showing signs of revitalizing the Korean culinary industry.



The Korean Netflix series 'Culinary Class Wars' a cooking reality competition show has grabbed global attention and various foreign media outlets sing praise about the program.



Bloomberg and Hong Kong's South China Morning Post have published articles on the hit series.



Bloomberg said the cooking survival show has created online buzz and reinvigorated Korean food businesses, and especially noted the unique chefs battling for supremacy and the star judges that often clash.



The South China Morning Post also said the show's popularity has transcended borders, and the chefs taking part have become instant celebrities.



According to Netflix, Culinary Class Wars which premiered on September 17 has topped the global weekly TV chart for non-English titles for the third consecutive week.



It's the first time that a Korean reality entertainment show has retained the top spot for 3 straight weeks.