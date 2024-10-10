[News Today] HANNI TO ATTEND ASSEMBLY AUDIT

[LEAD]

NewJeans member Hanni has confirmed her attendance at the parliamentary audit regarding workplace harassment. Meanwhile, NewJeans fans are gearing up to sue the group's agency.



[REPORT]

K-pop girl group NewJeans member Hanni has been selected to testify at a parliamentary audit this month following her claims about being ostracized by entertainment agency HYBE.



Amid keen attention on whether the pop star would actually show up at the National Assembly, Hanni has announced her decision.



In a late night post on a fan chat platform Wednesday, she said that she made up her mind and will attend the audit. She also told fans not to worry.



Meanwhile, NewJeans fan club Team Bunnies has decided to file a police complaint against the new management of ADOR, the group's agency and a sub label of HYBE.



The fan club said it will submit the complaint Thursday at Seoul's Yongsan Police Station arguing that ADOR's new CEO and others have sabotaged and inflicted damage on NewJeans' activities.