Han Kang becomes first S. Korean to win Nobel Prize in Literature

[Anchor]

Good evening, everyone. Our 9 o'clock news on October 10th begins with the news of the first South Korean Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

Novelist Han Kang has been selected as this year's Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

The selection committee explained that Han Kang presented intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas, providing the background for the Nobel Prize selection.

First, we have our reporter Lim Se-heum with the details.

[Report]

The Swedish Academy announced that it has selected South Korean novelist Han Kang as this year's Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

[Mats Malm/Swedish Academy permanent secretary: "The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024 is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang."]

This is the first time a South Korean has been selected as a Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

Including other fields, this is the second time after the late former President Kim Dae-jung, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000.

The Swedish Academy, which chose Han Kang as this year's literature prize winner, explained that she has written intense poetic prose.

[Mats Malm/Swedish Academy permanent secretary: "For her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life."]

In particular, it was noted that she confronted historical traumas, with works based on events such as the May 18 Democratic Uprising and the Jeju 4.3 Incident, which have been evaluated as directly facing history and achieving literary sublimation through reconciliation.

[Han Kang/Novelist/November 2023/KBS Interview: "Even if our historical backgrounds are different, I believe that there is something we share as humans, so it is naturally understandable to anyone."]

Han Kang will receive a prize amounting to 1.34 billion won, along with a medal and a certificate.

The award ceremony will be held in Stockholm, Sweden, on December 10th, the anniversary of Nobel's death.

This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.

