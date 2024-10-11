News 9

S. Korean Han Kang wins Nobel literature prize, bridging Korea to global stage

[Anchor]

Han Kang, the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, received the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 2016 for her novel "The Vegetarian."

Since then, she has swept international literary awards with each of her works, serving as a bridge that connects Korean literature to the global stage.

We take a look at the path taken by Nobel laureate Han Kang.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Han Kang began her journey as a novelist in 1994 with her first short story.

She has been praised for her novels that address the theme of human violence while soothing wounded souls.

[Han Kang/Novelist/2021 KBS News Interview: "The emotion I felt the most was 'pain.' Overwhelming pain. I cried almost every day while writing this novel."]

In particular, she has elevated universal human values through her unique lyrical language.

In her novel "The Vegetarian," she compellingly and originally tells the story of a woman who rejects meat and faces a destructive ending, becoming the first Korean work to be selected for the Man Booker International Prize.

Later, in her novel "The White Book," she revisits the painful history of the Jeju 4.3 incident with her characteristic restrained expressiveness, winning the Prix Medicis in France and showcasing the strength of Korean literature.

Her consistent body of work has led to her achievement as the first Korean Nobel Prize winner in Literature.

With Han Kang's remarkable achievement of winning the Nobel Prize in Literature, it is expected that the perception of Korean literature will change significantly in the future.

This is Jeong Hae-joo from KBS News.

