6 days until by-elections: ruling and opposition parties escalate battle over Myung Tae-Kyun

The by-election is now just six days away.



Starting tomorrow (10.11), early voting will take place, and the leaders of both parties visited Ganghwa in Incheon and Yeonggwang

in Jeonnam Province, respectively.



In the National Assembly audit, a fierce debate continued over Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



Reporter Kim Jin-ho has the details.



[Report]



In Ganghwa, Incheon, People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon appealed for support, stating that the Democratic Party is ignoring people's livelihoods and dragging election disputes into the political arena.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "Do you want to see the old political disputes of Yeouido, or do you want to see the livelihoods of you, the people of Ganghwa, improve?"]



In Yeonggwang, Jeonnam Province, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung asserted that the Democratic Party is at the center of the regime's judgment and called for support.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "Please choose Democratic Party candidate Jang Se-il so that the front against the ruling party and the front for regime judgment do not become disordered."]



The two parties engaged in a battle over Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who has been making explosive claims.



In the National Assembly audit, there was a clash over the issuance of a summons for the absent witness, Mr. Myung.



[Yang Bu-nam/Democratic Party Member: "If what Mr. Myung Tae-kyun said is true, then candidate Yoon Seok-yeol did not pay the polling costs that should have been given during the presidential election and in return, he had given a nomination..."]



[Lee Seong-kweun/People Power Party Member: "It is problematic to accept everything as truth based on the words of someone who is caught up in grandstanding and delusions..."]



The controversy continued outside the National Assembly audit as well.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "It is truly questionable why we are leaving Mr. Myung alone, who is committing blatant threats and defamation with false information."]



[Kim Jae-won/People Power Party Supreme Council Member/CBS Radio 'Kim Hyeon-jeong's News Show': "The fact that someone can make such remarks as a joke... we need to quickly detain him to see whether the president will resign or not."]



Democratic Party member Noh Jong-myun raised suspicions that the phone numbers of People Power Party members were leaked to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



The People Power Party rebutted that there was no illegality, as they created a safe number list of party members during the presidential candidate primary process and distributed it to each candidate's camp.



KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



