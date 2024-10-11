News 9

Pres. Yoon to meet PPP chief after October by-elections

입력 2024.10.11 (00:48)

[Anchor]

It appears that a one-on-one meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon will take place after the by-elections on Oct. 16.

They are expected to discuss policy issues as well as countermeasures regarding various allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

This is by reporter Jeong Sae-bae.

[Report]

Last month, President Yoon Suk-yeol had dinner with the new leadership of the People Power Party.

Before and after the dinner, leader Han Dong-hoon requested a private meeting with President Yoon, but it did not materialize.

The presidential office stated that separate consultations were necessary, but the previously quiet controversy over party-government conflicts has resurfaced.

However, it has been reported that President Yoon has recently solidified his intention to hold a private meeting with leader Han.

This decision comes in response to suggestions from presidential office aides that the controversy over party-government conflicts needs to be resolved, and a specific schedule is expected to be coordinated after the by-elections on Oct. 16.

During the private meeting, major political issues, particularly countermeasures regarding various allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee, are expected to be the focus of discussion.

Leader Han Dong-hoon stated that the timing and agenda for the private meeting have not been determined.

Nevertheless, he emphasized the need for the prosecution to make a judgment regarding the indictment related to the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in stock manipulation at Deutsche Motors, reiterating the importance of meeting public expectations.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "I do not know what plans the prosecution has. However, I believe the prosecution must present results that the public can accept."]

He also indirectly suggested that Kim needs to apologize but also go beyond a promise to refrain from public activities.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of the People Power Party: "Isn't this something that was already promised to the public during the presidential election process? I believe that should be upheld."]

In response, lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun questioned, "Are we suggesting to hold a trial by public opinion instead of an investigation based on law and principles?" and lawmaker Kwon Seong-dong criticized, "With two and a half years left in the term, leader Han continues to attack the president."

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

