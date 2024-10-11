News 9

First funeral facility in northern Gyeonggi underway with six cities joining forces

입력 2024.10.11 (00:48)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Ultimately, gaining the consent of local residents is key to increasing cremation facilities.

Six local governments in northern Gyeonggi Province are working to garner resident support for the construction of a large-scale cremation facility, and our reporter Yoon Na-kyung has investigated the secret behind this effort.

[Report]

Kim Hyung-rae, who lives in Yangju City in Gyeonggi Province, experienced significant inconvenience during a relative's funeral in 2021 due to the lack of nearby cremation facilities.

The nearby cremation facility was fully booked due to high demand, and he ultimately had to travel all the way to Taebaek in Gangwon Province for cremation.

[Kim Hyung-rae/Yangju City resident: "When I tried to make a reservation for the crematorium, places like Byeokje were not available, and Seoul was even worse. I had to go to Taebaek Park, which was a horrific experience. Transporting a body all the way there."]

Currently, there are no cremation facilities in northern Gyeonggi Province, forcing many residents to travel to southern Gyeonggi or even Gangwon Province for cremation.

[Jeong Ji-seok/Yangju City resident: "Because there are no cremation facilities, I know people are going everywhere, including Seongnam, Samcheok, and Inje. There are simply not enough facilities available for cremation..."]

To address this issue, Yangju City, Uijeongbu City, and Namyangju City, along with three other local governments in northern Gyeonggi Province, have been jointly promoting the construction of a large-scale cremation facility since last year.

They have secured a site of over 830,000 square meters in Baekseok-eup, Yangju City, and plan to invest over 200 billion won to establish 12 cremation furnaces, a funeral home, and a columbarium.

They have been able to overcome resident opposition through a change in perception regarding cremation facilities and significant support for the underdeveloped area.

[Kang Soo-hyun/Yangju City Mayor: "Many cities and counties in northern Gyeonggi Province are experiencing inconvenience, so we are promoting the construction of a joint cremation facility."]

The six local governments plan to submit a joint proposal to the central government to urge for swift administrative processing and additional budget support, aiming for completion by 2029.

KBS News, Yoon Na-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First funeral facility in northern Gyeonggi underway with six cities joining forces
    • 입력 2024-10-11 00:48:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

Ultimately, gaining the consent of local residents is key to increasing cremation facilities.

Six local governments in northern Gyeonggi Province are working to garner resident support for the construction of a large-scale cremation facility, and our reporter Yoon Na-kyung has investigated the secret behind this effort.

[Report]

Kim Hyung-rae, who lives in Yangju City in Gyeonggi Province, experienced significant inconvenience during a relative's funeral in 2021 due to the lack of nearby cremation facilities.

The nearby cremation facility was fully booked due to high demand, and he ultimately had to travel all the way to Taebaek in Gangwon Province for cremation.

[Kim Hyung-rae/Yangju City resident: "When I tried to make a reservation for the crematorium, places like Byeokje were not available, and Seoul was even worse. I had to go to Taebaek Park, which was a horrific experience. Transporting a body all the way there."]

Currently, there are no cremation facilities in northern Gyeonggi Province, forcing many residents to travel to southern Gyeonggi or even Gangwon Province for cremation.

[Jeong Ji-seok/Yangju City resident: "Because there are no cremation facilities, I know people are going everywhere, including Seongnam, Samcheok, and Inje. There are simply not enough facilities available for cremation..."]

To address this issue, Yangju City, Uijeongbu City, and Namyangju City, along with three other local governments in northern Gyeonggi Province, have been jointly promoting the construction of a large-scale cremation facility since last year.

They have secured a site of over 830,000 square meters in Baekseok-eup, Yangju City, and plan to invest over 200 billion won to establish 12 cremation furnaces, a funeral home, and a columbarium.

They have been able to overcome resident opposition through a change in perception regarding cremation facilities and significant support for the underdeveloped area.

[Kang Soo-hyun/Yangju City Mayor: "Many cities and counties in northern Gyeonggi Province are experiencing inconvenience, so we are promoting the construction of a joint cremation facility."]

The six local governments plan to submit a joint proposal to the central government to urge for swift administrative processing and additional budget support, aiming for completion by 2029.

KBS News, Yoon Na-kyung.
윤나경
윤나경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상
재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”

재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”
한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?

한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?
합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”

합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.