S. Korea to face Jordan in World Cup qualifier without Son Heung-min
Currently, Jordan is in first place in Group B of the North and Central America World Cup third qualifying round, not us.
They are tied with one win and one draw, but they are ahead on goal difference.
This match is an away game, and with the core attack, Son Heung-min, out due to injury, coach Hong Myung-bo's crisis management skills will be put to the test as he implements 'Plan B.'
Jordan, which desperately needs a home victory for their first direct qualification to the World Cup, is also expected to be without Al-Tamari, known as 'Jordan's Messi,' due to injury.
In this crucial third match, where the winning team can secure first place in the group, Kim Min-jae will serve as the temporary captain. In February, South Korea lost 2-0 to Jordan in the Asian Cup, halting their championship challenge for the first time in 64 years, and with coach Klinsmann also dismissed, they are determined to seek revenge today.
입력 2024-10-11 00:49:40
