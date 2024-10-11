News 9

Seoul Superintendent of Education candidates battle fiercely ahead of by-election

[Anchor]

In the upcoming by-election, a new Seoul Superintendent of Education will be elected, and early voting will take place for two days starting tomorrow (10.11).

The four candidates engaged in a fierce election battle will attend a joint debate tomorrow.

First, reporter Lee Yoo-min.

[Report]

A candidate presentation meeting for the Seoul Superintendent of Education was held one day before early voting.

The single candidate from the conservative camp, Cho Jun-hyuk, claimed that the decline in basic academic skills has become serious during the tenure of the progressive superintendent.

He intensified his attacks on the single candidate from the progressive camp, Jung Keun-sik, stating that he is a mere replica of former superintendent Cho Hee-yeon.

[ Cho Jun-hyuk/Conservative Single Candidate for Seoul Superintendent of Education: "He defends Cho Hee-yeon's corrupt crimes and claims he will inherit his policies. He has positioned himself as his successor, or rather, his 'avatar.'"]

Candidate Jung Keun-sik countered that there is no evidence that academic performance has declined due to the 'innovative schools' policy of the progressive superintendent.

He pointed out that Cho Jun-hyuk is unqualified, citing his history of being a perpetrator of school violence during his high school years.

[Jung Keun-sik/Progressive Single Candidate for Seoul Superintendent of Education: "A school without violence is extremely important. Moreover, a person who has such a history of school violence should never become a leader...."]

Independent candidates also appealed for support from citizens while touring major urban areas.

[Yoon Ho-sang/Candidate for Seoul Superintendent of Education: "I strongly assert that a true educator with experience in elementary, middle, and high schools should become the superintendent."]

[Choi Bo-sun/Candidate for Seoul Superintendent of Education: "'The 1 Classroom 2 Class System' will solidify basic academic skills and eliminate the academic gap among friends to 'zero.'"]

The four candidates are scheduled to gather for the first time at the EBS joint debate tomorrow to engage in a four-way policy discussion.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

