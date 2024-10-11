News 9

KBS considers legal action over MBC’s malicious and defamatory report on business promotion expenses

입력 2024.10.11 (00:50)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS has announced legal action against MBC for its report on the increase in operational expenses for KBS executives.

KBS stated that the operational expenses were restored to their original level of 80% for management purposes, and described MBC's report as malicious and a clear defamation.

This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

[MBC NEWSDESK/Yesterday: "They demanded sacrifices from the employees. However, it has been revealed that the operational expenses for executives, including themselves, have been significantly increased."]

KBS has stated that the MBC report is a malicious article.

They explained that the operational expenses were excessively lowered from 80% to 60% and have now been restored, and that they still do not meet the limit.

"When the president took office, it was necessary to increase external work to respond to the separation of the subscription fee notice, and operational expenses for this purpose were naturally required," they emphasized.

They also pointed out that it can only be used with a corporate card, not cash, making it impossible to use for personal gain.

They added that compared to executives from other broadcasting companies like MBC and SBS, the level is extremely low.

In particular, they mentioned that for about a year, from the president to department heads, they have voluntarily returned their salaries to overcome management difficulties, and yet MBC gave the impression that KBS executives were trying to benefit personally from the increase in operational expenses, which they assessed as clear defamation.

They then announced legal action against the MBC report.

MBC, which pointed out the increase in KBS's operational expenses, is currently under police investigation due to a citizen group's complaint regarding a controversy that some executives received 2 billion won in cash over three years under the guise of operational expenses in 2022.

This is Kim Sang-hyeop from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBS considers legal action over MBC’s malicious and defamatory report on business promotion expenses
    • 입력 2024-10-11 00:50:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS has announced legal action against MBC for its report on the increase in operational expenses for KBS executives.

KBS stated that the operational expenses were restored to their original level of 80% for management purposes, and described MBC's report as malicious and a clear defamation.

This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

[MBC NEWSDESK/Yesterday: "They demanded sacrifices from the employees. However, it has been revealed that the operational expenses for executives, including themselves, have been significantly increased."]

KBS has stated that the MBC report is a malicious article.

They explained that the operational expenses were excessively lowered from 80% to 60% and have now been restored, and that they still do not meet the limit.

"When the president took office, it was necessary to increase external work to respond to the separation of the subscription fee notice, and operational expenses for this purpose were naturally required," they emphasized.

They also pointed out that it can only be used with a corporate card, not cash, making it impossible to use for personal gain.

They added that compared to executives from other broadcasting companies like MBC and SBS, the level is extremely low.

In particular, they mentioned that for about a year, from the president to department heads, they have voluntarily returned their salaries to overcome management difficulties, and yet MBC gave the impression that KBS executives were trying to benefit personally from the increase in operational expenses, which they assessed as clear defamation.

They then announced legal action against the MBC report.

MBC, which pointed out the increase in KBS's operational expenses, is currently under police investigation due to a citizen group's complaint regarding a controversy that some executives received 2 billion won in cash over three years under the guise of operational expenses in 2022.

This is Kim Sang-hyeop from KBS News.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상
재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”

재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”
한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?

한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?
합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”

합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.