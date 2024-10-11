KBS considers legal action over MBC’s malicious and defamatory report on business promotion expenses

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



KBS has announced legal action against MBC for its report on the increase in operational expenses for KBS executives.



KBS stated that the operational expenses were restored to their original level of 80% for management purposes, and described MBC's report as malicious and a clear defamation.



This is a report by Kim Sang-hyeop.



[Report]



[MBC NEWSDESK/Yesterday: "They demanded sacrifices from the employees. However, it has been revealed that the operational expenses for executives, including themselves, have been significantly increased."]



KBS has stated that the MBC report is a malicious article.



They explained that the operational expenses were excessively lowered from 80% to 60% and have now been restored, and that they still do not meet the limit.



"When the president took office, it was necessary to increase external work to respond to the separation of the subscription fee notice, and operational expenses for this purpose were naturally required," they emphasized.



They also pointed out that it can only be used with a corporate card, not cash, making it impossible to use for personal gain.



They added that compared to executives from other broadcasting companies like MBC and SBS, the level is extremely low.



In particular, they mentioned that for about a year, from the president to department heads, they have voluntarily returned their salaries to overcome management difficulties, and yet MBC gave the impression that KBS executives were trying to benefit personally from the increase in operational expenses, which they assessed as clear defamation.



They then announced legal action against the MBC report.



MBC, which pointed out the increase in KBS's operational expenses, is currently under police investigation due to a citizen group's complaint regarding a controversy that some executives received 2 billion won in cash over three years under the guise of operational expenses in 2022.



This is Kim Sang-hyeop from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!