S. Korea celebrates day designated to consider pregnant women

[Anchor]



Today (10.10) is designated as Pregnant Women's Day to promote a culture of consideration for pregnant women.



A company has announced that it will provide free formula for a year to families with quintuplets, and a department store event offering special discounts for pregnant women was also popular.



Park Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



A meaningful gift is being delivered to the family of the first quintuplets born through natural conception in the country.



To celebrate the birth of the quintuplets and alleviate the burden of childcare costs, a formula company has decided to support formula for a year.



[Kim Jun-young/ Father of quintuplets: "Formula is very important for the children, so I was quite worried about this, but I am relieved and very grateful."]



The company states that pregnancy and childbirth are not just personal issues but a social responsibility that businesses should also share.



[Hwang Se-hoon/ Maeil Dairies Social Contribution Manager: "'Every single life is precious' is our corporate philosophy. Based on this philosophy, we will continue our social contributions."]



This department store has opened a special 'popup store' in celebration of Pregnant Women's Day.



They showcased eco-friendly detergent products that are popular as 'baby detergents,' offering a 10% discount to pregnant women.



[Jo Tae-ho/ Shinsegae Department Store Daily Goods Buyer: "We wanted to congratulate pregnant women and thought about how we could provide more benefits to them, which is why we planned this event."]



A famous bakery in Daejeon, Sungsimdang, is guiding pregnant women to enter without waiting when they visit.



[Park Sam-hwa/ Sungsimdang Director: "Due to low birth rates, it has become a social issue. There are parts where companies are taking the lead for the society, so I would like to ask for the understanding and love of many people."]



The Seoul city government has also announced plans to create a help desk for pregnant women in the civil service offices and to implement a policy that allows pregnant women to enter cultural events first.



KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



