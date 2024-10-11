News 9

Hurricane Milton devastates Florida, leaving millions without power

입력 2024.10.11 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hurricane Milton, described as the worst in a century, has struck the state of Florida in the United States.

With over 3 million households experiencing power outages and fatalities reported, there are analyses suggesting it will have a significant impact on the U.S. presidential election.

Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The strong winds and rain have torn off the roof of a professional baseball stadium.

The inside of the stadium has turned into complete chaos.

A large crane has collapsed and hit the exterior wall of an apartment building.

Massive tornadoes are swirling everywhere, and as lightning strikes, vehicles speed up to escape.

Homes ravaged by the tornado are so destroyed that they are barely recognizable.

[Robert Height/Victim: "I heard a piece of glass crack and it sucked the whole roof off and I felt the thing suck me up and I grabbed my kid and my wife and hunkered down."]

On the evening of Oct. 9 local time, Hurricane Milton is causing widespread damage as it moves through Florida.

Fatalities have been reported, and power has been cut off to 3 million households.

The amount of rain that fell in one day reached up to 465mm.

CNN reported that this amount is what one might expect to see once in a thousand years.

Although Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, it is crossing through central Florida, and further damage is expected.

There are analyses suggesting that it could lower the U.S. economic growth rate, and it is emerging as a significant variable that could shake up the presidential election, intensifying the blame game.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Worst, the worst ever. They say they had no money. You know, where they gave the money? To illegal immigrants coming in..."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "That's simply not true. It's undermining the confidence in the people in Florida. And an incredible rescue and recovery work..."]

As voter turnout had declined in areas that experienced severe damage in the past, there is growing interest in how the hurricane damage concentrated in battleground states and Republican strongholds will affect the election.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hurricane Milton devastates Florida, leaving millions without power
    • 입력 2024-10-11 00:53:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hurricane Milton, described as the worst in a century, has struck the state of Florida in the United States.

With over 3 million households experiencing power outages and fatalities reported, there are analyses suggesting it will have a significant impact on the U.S. presidential election.

Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

The strong winds and rain have torn off the roof of a professional baseball stadium.

The inside of the stadium has turned into complete chaos.

A large crane has collapsed and hit the exterior wall of an apartment building.

Massive tornadoes are swirling everywhere, and as lightning strikes, vehicles speed up to escape.

Homes ravaged by the tornado are so destroyed that they are barely recognizable.

[Robert Height/Victim: "I heard a piece of glass crack and it sucked the whole roof off and I felt the thing suck me up and I grabbed my kid and my wife and hunkered down."]

On the evening of Oct. 9 local time, Hurricane Milton is causing widespread damage as it moves through Florida.

Fatalities have been reported, and power has been cut off to 3 million households.

The amount of rain that fell in one day reached up to 465mm.

CNN reported that this amount is what one might expect to see once in a thousand years.

Although Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, it is crossing through central Florida, and further damage is expected.

There are analyses suggesting that it could lower the U.S. economic growth rate, and it is emerging as a significant variable that could shake up the presidential election, intensifying the blame game.

[Donald Trump/Former U.S. President/Republican Presidential Candidate: "Worst, the worst ever. They say they had no money. You know, where they gave the money? To illegal immigrants coming in..."]

[Joe Biden/U.S. President: "That's simply not true. It's undermining the confidence in the people in Florida. And an incredible rescue and recovery work..."]

As voter turnout had declined in areas that experienced severe damage in the past, there is growing interest in how the hurricane damage concentrated in battleground states and Republican strongholds will affect the election.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상
재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”

재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”
한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?

한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?
합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”

합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.