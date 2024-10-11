News 9

1-ton truck driven by man in his 70s crashed into sidewalk, causing four casualties

입력 2024.10.11 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Another vehicle collision incident has occurred.

In a residential area of Daegu, a cargo truck driven by a man in his 70s crashed onto the sidewalk, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and injuries to three others.

The police stated that it was not a drunk driving incident and are investigating the causes from various angles, including driver negligence.

Yoon Hee-jung reports.

[Report]

The front gate of a house is broken and tilted to one side.

Bricks and vehicle debris are scattered everywhere.

A truck with a crumpled bumper is parked on the sidewalk in front of the house.

Tire marks are clearly visible on one side of the wall.

[Homeowner: "I was watching television at home when I heard a loud bang. It hit the gate and the concrete above fell over. (Even now) I feel like I'm going to die. My heart is racing."]

This morning (10.10) at around 9:20 AM, a one-ton truck driven by a man in his 70s suddenly crashed onto the sidewalk.

It struck pedestrians walking on the road, resulting in the death of one man in his 60s and injuries to three others.

In Daegu, just yesterday (10.9), a compact car driven by a woman in her 40s crashed into a convenience store, injuring three people.

This marks two consecutive days of vehicles crashing onto sidewalks.

The police currently suspect that today's incident was due to driver negligence.

The driver has been found not to be under the influence of alcohol.

[Lee Hyo-soon/Traffic Management Chief, Daegu Dongbu Police Station: "The driver's current statement is that while organizing items in the vehicle, he momentarily lost focus, causing the vehicle to crash onto the sidewalk..."]

Accidents caused by driver negligence, such as failure to pay attention to the road, can lead to significant casualties.

This is especially dangerous for elderly drivers, whose cognitive and reaction abilities may be diminished, resulting in a higher traffic accident fatality rate.

Last year, there were over 38,000 traffic accidents caused by elderly driver negligence.

This accounted for 19.6% of all traffic accidents.

KBS News, Yoon Hee-jung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 1-ton truck driven by man in his 70s crashed into sidewalk, causing four casualties
    • 입력 2024-10-11 00:53:06
    News 9
[Anchor]

Another vehicle collision incident has occurred.

In a residential area of Daegu, a cargo truck driven by a man in his 70s crashed onto the sidewalk, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and injuries to three others.

The police stated that it was not a drunk driving incident and are investigating the causes from various angles, including driver negligence.

Yoon Hee-jung reports.

[Report]

The front gate of a house is broken and tilted to one side.

Bricks and vehicle debris are scattered everywhere.

A truck with a crumpled bumper is parked on the sidewalk in front of the house.

Tire marks are clearly visible on one side of the wall.

[Homeowner: "I was watching television at home when I heard a loud bang. It hit the gate and the concrete above fell over. (Even now) I feel like I'm going to die. My heart is racing."]

This morning (10.10) at around 9:20 AM, a one-ton truck driven by a man in his 70s suddenly crashed onto the sidewalk.

It struck pedestrians walking on the road, resulting in the death of one man in his 60s and injuries to three others.

In Daegu, just yesterday (10.9), a compact car driven by a woman in her 40s crashed into a convenience store, injuring three people.

This marks two consecutive days of vehicles crashing onto sidewalks.

The police currently suspect that today's incident was due to driver negligence.

The driver has been found not to be under the influence of alcohol.

[Lee Hyo-soon/Traffic Management Chief, Daegu Dongbu Police Station: "The driver's current statement is that while organizing items in the vehicle, he momentarily lost focus, causing the vehicle to crash onto the sidewalk..."]

Accidents caused by driver negligence, such as failure to pay attention to the road, can lead to significant casualties.

This is especially dangerous for elderly drivers, whose cognitive and reaction abilities may be diminished, resulting in a higher traffic accident fatality rate.

Last year, there were over 38,000 traffic accidents caused by elderly driver negligence.

This accounted for 19.6% of all traffic accidents.

KBS News, Yoon Hee-jung.
윤희정
윤희정 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상
재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”

재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”
한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?

한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?
합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”

합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.