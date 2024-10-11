1-ton truck driven by man in his 70s crashed into sidewalk, causing four casualties

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another vehicle collision incident has occurred.



In a residential area of Daegu, a cargo truck driven by a man in his 70s crashed onto the sidewalk, resulting in the death of one pedestrian and injuries to three others.



The police stated that it was not a drunk driving incident and are investigating the causes from various angles, including driver negligence.



Yoon Hee-jung reports.



[Report]



The front gate of a house is broken and tilted to one side.



Bricks and vehicle debris are scattered everywhere.



A truck with a crumpled bumper is parked on the sidewalk in front of the house.



Tire marks are clearly visible on one side of the wall.



[Homeowner: "I was watching television at home when I heard a loud bang. It hit the gate and the concrete above fell over. (Even now) I feel like I'm going to die. My heart is racing."]



This morning (10.10) at around 9:20 AM, a one-ton truck driven by a man in his 70s suddenly crashed onto the sidewalk.



It struck pedestrians walking on the road, resulting in the death of one man in his 60s and injuries to three others.



In Daegu, just yesterday (10.9), a compact car driven by a woman in her 40s crashed into a convenience store, injuring three people.



This marks two consecutive days of vehicles crashing onto sidewalks.



The police currently suspect that today's incident was due to driver negligence.



The driver has been found not to be under the influence of alcohol.



[Lee Hyo-soon/Traffic Management Chief, Daegu Dongbu Police Station: "The driver's current statement is that while organizing items in the vehicle, he momentarily lost focus, causing the vehicle to crash onto the sidewalk..."]



Accidents caused by driver negligence, such as failure to pay attention to the road, can lead to significant casualties.



This is especially dangerous for elderly drivers, whose cognitive and reaction abilities may be diminished, resulting in a higher traffic accident fatality rate.



Last year, there were over 38,000 traffic accidents caused by elderly driver negligence.



This accounted for 19.6% of all traffic accidents.



KBS News, Yoon Hee-jung.



