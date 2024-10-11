News 9

S. Korea, Japan agree to strengthen security ties against N. Korean threats

[Anchor]

President Yoon Suk-yeol held his first summit with the new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and agreed to continue the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two countries.

The leaders of South Korea and Japan also decided to strengthen security cooperation in response to North Korea's nuclear threat.

Reporter Jang Deok-soo has the story.

[Report]

The summit took place nine days after Shigeru Ishiba took office as Prime Minister of Japan.

The South Korean and Japanese leaders, who greeted each other warmly, highly appreciated the improved relations between the two countries over the past two years.

They also agreed to further strengthen cooperation and exchanges in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations next year.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "I hope we can promote the development of South Korea-Japan relations through active and close communication, including shuttle diplomacy."]

They also shared the importance of security cooperation regarding threats such as the North's nuclear missile program.

[Shigeru Ishiba/Prime Minister of Japan: "In today's strategic environment, close cooperation between Japan and South Korea is very important for the peace and stability of the region."]

The meeting lasted for 40 minutes.

However, it was reported that there were no discussions on specific issues since it was their first meeting.

President Yoon also held consecutive meetings with the leaders of Thailand and Laos, discussing economic and security cooperation measures.

After attending the ASEAN summit and bilateral meetings, President Yoon will conclude his trip with the East Asia Summit tomorrow (10.11).

This is Jang Deok-soo from KBS News in Vientiane, Laos.

