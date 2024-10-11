News 9

Gov’t-medical community hold first public debate: different stances on increasing med school enrollment remain

입력 2024.10.11 (00:55)

[Anchor]

For the first time since the conflict between the government and the medical community, a public debate has been held.

While various discussions took place, no consensus was reached on the key issue of increasing the number of medical school admissions.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

The first debate was held between the government and the medical community in eight months since the conflict.

The discussion quickly focused on the issue of increasing medical school admissions, with both sides reiterating their previous arguments.

The government emphasized that there is sufficient scientific evidence for increasing medical school admissions, stating that 2,000 is the minimum number required.

[Jang Sang-yun/Presidential Office Senior Secretary for Social Affairs: "It is not that an increase of 2,000 is needed; in fact, the conclusion is that at least more than 4,000 is necessary. Therefore, the government has consistently stated that 2,000 is the minimum number needed...."]

The medical community questioned the necessity of increasing medical school admissions.

They pointed out that an increase in the number of doctors would also lead to an increase in medical costs, arguing that the real issue is not the absolute number of doctors being low, but rather the shortage of doctors in essential and regional healthcare.

[Kang Hee-gyung/SNU Medical School and Hospital Emergency Response Committee Chair: "The number of doctors has increased over the past 10 years like this. It has increased in Seoul, but not in regions like Chungnam and Gyeongbuk."]

Regarding the recent controversy over the review of a '5-year medical school program', the Presidential Office dismissed it, stating, "There was no such intention from the beginning."

They also reiterated their position that they cannot accept the collective leave of absence applications from medical students, while medical school professors argued that approving the leave of absence is only natural.

Ultimately, the debate ended without reaching any remarkable conclusions, merely reaffirming the differences in positions.

[Park Yong-eon/Vice President of the Korean Medical Association: "We should have discussed the quotas. Why is it important to adjust the medical school quotas for 2025 now? But saying the scientific basis is originally 4,000 is to mock the current doctors."]

Medical community organizations acknowledged the attempt at discussion as positive, but pointed out that what is needed now is a decisive action from policymakers rather than further negotiations or discussions.

KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

