Police considering additional charges to ex-President Moon's daughter over DUI incident

[Anchor]

It has been reported that the police are also considering applying the charge of reckless driving resulting in death or injury against former president Moon Jae-in's daughter, Moon Da-hye, who has been booked on suspicion of drunk driving.

Meanwhile, today (10.10) marks five days since the accident occurred, but an investigation into Ms. Moon has not yet taken place.

Shin Hyun-wook reports.

[Report]

On the early morning of Oct. 5, Moon Da-hye caused an accident while driving under the influence.

Ms. Moon, who was swaying as she got into the car, changed lanes without signaling and collided with a taxi.

The police, who booked Ms. Moon on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act, are reportedly considering applying the charge of reckless driving resulting in death or injury under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, rather than just simple drunk driving.

The charge is applied when a person causes injury while driving in a state where normal driving is difficult due to intoxication from alcohol or drugs.

It is known that the taxi driver sustained minor injuries, but if a victim is injured, the maximum penalty can be 15 years in prison, and if the victim dies, life imprisonment can be imposed.

[Jung Kyung-il/Lawyer/Traffic Law Specialist: "It is classified according to the degree of intoxication. Blood alcohol concentration, and then the driver's swaying, speech, and complexion at the time of the accident are considered...."]

As it has also been revealed that Ms. Moon violated traffic signals at an intersection and was illegally parked for about seven hours, additional related charges may be added.

It has been confirmed that Ms. Moon's vehicle was seized four times prior to this accident due to unpaid fines.

Ms. Moon has submitted a power of attorney and is coordinating her schedule with the police.

This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.

