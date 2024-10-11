News 9

S. Korea-ASEAN elevate ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

입력 2024.10.11 (00:55)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

South Korea and ASEAN have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of partnership.

South Korea and ASEAN have promised to expand cooperation in various fields, including military security cooperation to jointly maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in the economy and society.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

ASEAN, one of the world's five major economic zones, accounts for about 17% of our country's exports.

In particular, the South China Sea is a key transportation route, with about 40% of our country's cargo and about 80% of crude oil passing through this area.

This is why the stability of the South China Sea is important.

Therefore, the core of the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and ASEAN is security cooperation.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "We will develop defense logistics cooperation and contribute to strengthening ASEAN's cybersecurity capabilities."]

The leaders emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

The South Korea-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting will also be held regularly.

In the economic sector, support for digital innovation and smart city cooperation will be pursued, while in the social and cultural sector, training programs for 40,000 students from ASEAN will be implemented.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "Based on the highest level of partnership, South Korea and ASEAN will write a new history of the future together."]

President Yoon Suk-yeol also secured ASEAN's support for North Korea policies, including the August 15 unification doctrine.

The South Korea-ASEAN leaders stated in a joint statement that they support and welcome our country's efforts for denuclearization, peace, and prosperity.

This is KBS News Lee Hyun-jun from Vientiane, Laos.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea-ASEAN elevate ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’
    • 입력 2024-10-11 00:55:20
    News 9
[Anchor]

South Korea and ASEAN have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of partnership.

South Korea and ASEAN have promised to expand cooperation in various fields, including military security cooperation to jointly maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in the economy and society.

Lee Hyun-jun reports.

[Report]

ASEAN, one of the world's five major economic zones, accounts for about 17% of our country's exports.

In particular, the South China Sea is a key transportation route, with about 40% of our country's cargo and about 80% of crude oil passing through this area.

This is why the stability of the South China Sea is important.

Therefore, the core of the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and ASEAN is security cooperation.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "We will develop defense logistics cooperation and contribute to strengthening ASEAN's cybersecurity capabilities."]

The leaders emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.

The South Korea-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting will also be held regularly.

In the economic sector, support for digital innovation and smart city cooperation will be pursued, while in the social and cultural sector, training programs for 40,000 students from ASEAN will be implemented.

[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "Based on the highest level of partnership, South Korea and ASEAN will write a new history of the future together."]

President Yoon Suk-yeol also secured ASEAN's support for North Korea policies, including the August 15 unification doctrine.

The South Korea-ASEAN leaders stated in a joint statement that they support and welcome our country's efforts for denuclearization, peace, and prosperity.

This is KBS News Lee Hyun-jun from Vientiane, Laos.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상

노벨 문학상에 소설가 한강…한국인 첫 수상
재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”

재보선 뒤 ‘독대’…“검찰, 국민 납득할 결과 내놔야”
한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?

한국은행 오늘(11일) 기준금리 결정…금리 인하할까?
합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”

합참 “북, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 부양…경기 북부·강원 이동 가능”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.