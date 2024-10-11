S. Korea-ASEAN elevate ties to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korea and ASEAN have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of partnership.



South Korea and ASEAN have promised to expand cooperation in various fields, including military security cooperation to jointly maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as in the economy and society.



Lee Hyun-jun reports.



[Report]



ASEAN, one of the world's five major economic zones, accounts for about 17% of our country's exports.



In particular, the South China Sea is a key transportation route, with about 40% of our country's cargo and about 80% of crude oil passing through this area.



This is why the stability of the South China Sea is important.



Therefore, the core of the comprehensive strategic partnership between South Korea and ASEAN is security cooperation.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "We will develop defense logistics cooperation and contribute to strengthening ASEAN's cybersecurity capabilities."]



The leaders emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law.



The South Korea-ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting will also be held regularly.



In the economic sector, support for digital innovation and smart city cooperation will be pursued, while in the social and cultural sector, training programs for 40,000 students from ASEAN will be implemented.



[President Yoon Suk-yeol: "Based on the highest level of partnership, South Korea and ASEAN will write a new history of the future together."]



President Yoon Suk-yeol also secured ASEAN's support for North Korea policies, including the August 15 unification doctrine.



The South Korea-ASEAN leaders stated in a joint statement that they support and welcome our country's efforts for denuclearization, peace, and prosperity.



This is KBS News Lee Hyun-jun from Vientiane, Laos.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!