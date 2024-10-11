News 9

Football legends return with futsal: KBS ‘Ballunteer’ to be released tomorrow

입력 2024.10.11 (00:55)

[Anchor]

Legendary figures of Korean football, including KBS football commentator Lee Young-pyo, have started to run on the field again.

This is the story of the newly formed futsal team 'Ballunteer', which has come together to promote a culture of giving.

Aren't you curious about the futsal skills of these football legends?

Our reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Lee Young-pyo, the best fullback in Korean football and a key player in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup semi-final legend, has returned to the field, which is a futsal court.

The master of throw-ins, national team goalkeeper Kim Young-kwang, along with Jung Tae-se and Jeon Ga-eul, and 'football idol' Nam Woo-hyun have joined forces as the futsal team 'Ballunteer'.

Just by their names, they can overwhelm their opponents, but in reality...

[Kim Young-kwang: "After a few years of retiring from professional football, everyone becomes an ordinary person."]

[Lee Young-pyo: "Hey, I said my back hurts."]

[Hyun Young-min: "You said this would focus on us, so why is it like this all of a sudden??"]

They often find themselves in confusion, but they are a new team filled with passion.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "There are advantages to having a lot of experience, but there are also disadvantages due to a lack of stamina, so we are fighting for our lives in every match."]

'Ballunteer' is competing against amateur futsal teams with a prize of 1 million won on the line, and if they win, the 1 million won will be donated to children with cancer.

If they lose, the donation will come from the players of Ballunteer, and the prize money will go to the opposing team, whose skills are not to be underestimated.

[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "There is no strategy. Because I know that even if the players have a strategy, it won't work, so we will combine and exploit weaknesses to score."]

[Lee Sang-kyu/Futsal Team 'Zest': "We are all former football players, and it has been enjoyable and a good memory to sweat together and play with players we couldn't meet even during our playing days."]

'Ballunteer', a digital football entertainment show where warm hearts lead to fierce competition.

Starting tomorrow (10.11), the first episode will be released every Friday on the KBS Sports YouTube channel.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

