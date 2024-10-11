Ohtani’s sprint blocked by the umpire

동영상 고정 취소

The protagonist of a major league record, Shohei Ohtani, shows how desperate he can be.



It is said that he made a timely hit, boldly dashed to second base, and even charged home, showcasing his competitive spirit. Let's dive into the heat of the moment.



After struggling in the fall baseball, Ohtani hit a timely hit in the second inning, allowing the Dodgers to widen the score gap.



The highlight of the game was Ohtani's base running scene after he walked in the fourth inning.



Ohtani boldly took off from first to second on Mookie Betts' fly ball to center field.



After successfully tagging up, he boosted the atmosphere towards the third base dugout.



Soon, the highlight scene will come up.



However, a ball hit by Hernandez that was heading towards the third base line was blocked by the umpire, resulting in Ohtani being out at home.



Looking back, it was ironically the umpire's arm that was hit when he called it fair, and the sliding that showed his eagerness and desperation also ended in an out.



Nevertheless, the Dodgers crushed San Diego 8-0, pushing the series to a final game.



