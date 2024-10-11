Ohtani’s sprint blocked by the umpire
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
It is said that he made a timely hit, boldly dashed to second base, and even charged home, showcasing his competitive spirit. Let's dive into the heat of the moment.
After struggling in the fall baseball, Ohtani hit a timely hit in the second inning, allowing the Dodgers to widen the score gap.
The highlight of the game was Ohtani's base running scene after he walked in the fourth inning.
Ohtani boldly took off from first to second on Mookie Betts' fly ball to center field.
After successfully tagging up, he boosted the atmosphere towards the third base dugout.
Soon, the highlight scene will come up.
However, a ball hit by Hernandez that was heading towards the third base line was blocked by the umpire, resulting in Ohtani being out at home.
Looking back, it was ironically the umpire's arm that was hit when he called it fair, and the sliding that showed his eagerness and desperation also ended in an out.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers crushed San Diego 8-0, pushing the series to a final game.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ohtani’s sprint blocked by the umpire
-
- 입력 2024-10-11 00:55:21
It is said that he made a timely hit, boldly dashed to second base, and even charged home, showcasing his competitive spirit. Let's dive into the heat of the moment.
After struggling in the fall baseball, Ohtani hit a timely hit in the second inning, allowing the Dodgers to widen the score gap.
The highlight of the game was Ohtani's base running scene after he walked in the fourth inning.
Ohtani boldly took off from first to second on Mookie Betts' fly ball to center field.
After successfully tagging up, he boosted the atmosphere towards the third base dugout.
Soon, the highlight scene will come up.
However, a ball hit by Hernandez that was heading towards the third base line was blocked by the umpire, resulting in Ohtani being out at home.
Looking back, it was ironically the umpire's arm that was hit when he called it fair, and the sliding that showed his eagerness and desperation also ended in an out.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers crushed San Diego 8-0, pushing the series to a final game.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.