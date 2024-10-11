News 9

Fifth game of playoff series between LG Twins, KT Wiz to kick off

[Anchor]

The fifth game of the playoff series between LG Twins and KT Wiz, which will determine the teams advancing to the professional baseball playoffs, will kick off tomorrow.

With LG's manager Yeom Kyung-yeop and KT's manager Lee Kang-cheol both promising a full-scale battle, the outcome is expected to hinge on defensive concentration and the bullpen showdown.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

In the fourth game, which went into extra innings, the decisive factor in the tightly contested match was an unrecorded mistake.

For LG, it was a painful moment that could have resulted in an out if there had been quick communication about who would handle the play.

[Shim Woo-jun/KT: "I'm really happy. I've forgotten all the hardships. I will work my magic until the playoffs."]

In the third game, KT's first baseman Oh Jae-il dropped a routine pop-up, leading to Austin's game-winning three-run homer, which secured the victory for LG.

Like so, painful mistakes have determined the outcomes in this playoff series.

With both managers expected to use all available pitchers in the fifth game, the focus will be on the fielders' concentration to support the exhausted pitchers after consecutive battles.

[Yeom Kyung-yeop/LG Manager: "In the final fifth game, all our players will unite to ensure we win."]

[Lee Kang-chul/KT Manager: "We will do our best for the fans and the 0% miracle. We will definitely win."]

For the fifth game, LG is set to start with Im Chan-kyu, while KT will start with Eom Sang-baek. The performance of the second pitcher who will come in if the starting pitcher falters early will also be a key point to watch.

LG is likely to bring in left-handed pitcher Son Joo-young, who secured a relief win in the third game, while KT may use submarine pitcher Ko Young-pyo, who led the team to victory in the first and fourth games.

It will also be crucial to see how well the two starting pitchers, who played as starters during the regular season, recover their stamina during the short rest period.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

