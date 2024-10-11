News Today

[News Today] HAN KANG’S LITERARY WORLD

입력 2024.10.11 (16:25) 수정 2024.10.11 (16:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Author Han Kang was also the recipient of the International Booker Prize for 'The Vegetarian'. Ever since, she's been sweeping international literary awards, establishing her works as a global bridge for South Korean literature. Today, we look back on her works.

[REPORT]
Author Han Kang began her novelist career with her first short story in 1994.

The story tackling the topic of human violence has been viewed as soothing the wounded soul.

Han Kang/ Writer (KBS News interview in 2021)
Pain, overwhelming pain, was the paramount emotion I felt. I cried nearly everyday writing the story.

In the book, Han used her trademark lyrical language to address universal values.

Her well known work 'The Vegetarian' tells the story of a woman who refuses to eat meat and faces a destructive demise, in a uniquely powerful way.

For the work, she became the first South Korean to win the prestigious Man Booker International Prize now renamed the International Booker Prize.

Later, she wrote 'We Do Not Part', ('I Do Not Bid Farewell') in her characteristic, restrained expressive style. It confronts a painful chapter in Korean history, the Jeju April 3 incident, and she went on to win the French Prix Medicis for foreign literature award.

Her steady publication has led to the ultimate honor of becoming the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Many hope the achievement will lead to notable changes in how Korean literature is perceived.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] HAN KANG’S LITERARY WORLD
    • 입력 2024-10-11 16:25:25
    • 수정2024-10-11 16:30:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
Author Han Kang was also the recipient of the International Booker Prize for 'The Vegetarian'. Ever since, she's been sweeping international literary awards, establishing her works as a global bridge for South Korean literature. Today, we look back on her works.

[REPORT]
Author Han Kang began her novelist career with her first short story in 1994.

The story tackling the topic of human violence has been viewed as soothing the wounded soul.

Han Kang/ Writer (KBS News interview in 2021)
Pain, overwhelming pain, was the paramount emotion I felt. I cried nearly everyday writing the story.

In the book, Han used her trademark lyrical language to address universal values.

Her well known work 'The Vegetarian' tells the story of a woman who refuses to eat meat and faces a destructive demise, in a uniquely powerful way.

For the work, she became the first South Korean to win the prestigious Man Booker International Prize now renamed the International Booker Prize.

Later, she wrote 'We Do Not Part', ('I Do Not Bid Farewell') in her characteristic, restrained expressive style. It confronts a painful chapter in Korean history, the Jeju April 3 incident, and she went on to win the French Prix Medicis for foreign literature award.

Her steady publication has led to the ultimate honor of becoming the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Many hope the achievement will lead to notable changes in how Korean literature is perceived.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 고용부, 삼성전자 방사선 피폭 ‘질병’ 아닌 <br>‘부상’ 결론…중대재해 판단

[단독] 고용부, 삼성전자 방사선 피폭 ‘질병’ 아닌 ‘부상’ 결론…중대재해 판단
한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하<br>…3년 2개월만 통화정책 전환

한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하…3년 2개월만 통화정책 전환
국회 행안위 국감서 ‘문다혜 음주운전·김 여사 마포대교’ 공방

국회 행안위 국감서 ‘문다혜 음주운전·김 여사 마포대교’ 공방
북한, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 40여 개 부양…철원에 여러 개 낙하

북한, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 40여 개 부양…철원에 여러 개 낙하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.