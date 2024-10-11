[News Today] HAN KANG’S LITERARY WORLD
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Author Han Kang was also the recipient of the International Booker Prize for 'The Vegetarian'. Ever since, she's been sweeping international literary awards, establishing her works as a global bridge for South Korean literature. Today, we look back on her works.
[REPORT]
Author Han Kang began her novelist career with her first short story in 1994.
The story tackling the topic of human violence has been viewed as soothing the wounded soul.
Han Kang/ Writer (KBS News interview in 2021)
Pain, overwhelming pain, was the paramount emotion I felt. I cried nearly everyday writing the story.
In the book, Han used her trademark lyrical language to address universal values.
Her well known work 'The Vegetarian' tells the story of a woman who refuses to eat meat and faces a destructive demise, in a uniquely powerful way.
For the work, she became the first South Korean to win the prestigious Man Booker International Prize now renamed the International Booker Prize.
Later, she wrote 'We Do Not Part', ('I Do Not Bid Farewell') in her characteristic, restrained expressive style. It confronts a painful chapter in Korean history, the Jeju April 3 incident, and she went on to win the French Prix Medicis for foreign literature award.
Her steady publication has led to the ultimate honor of becoming the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Many hope the achievement will lead to notable changes in how Korean literature is perceived.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] HAN KANG’S LITERARY WORLD
-
- 입력 2024-10-11 16:25:25
- 수정2024-10-11 16:30:14
[LEAD]
Author Han Kang was also the recipient of the International Booker Prize for 'The Vegetarian'. Ever since, she's been sweeping international literary awards, establishing her works as a global bridge for South Korean literature. Today, we look back on her works.
[REPORT]
Author Han Kang began her novelist career with her first short story in 1994.
The story tackling the topic of human violence has been viewed as soothing the wounded soul.
Han Kang/ Writer (KBS News interview in 2021)
Pain, overwhelming pain, was the paramount emotion I felt. I cried nearly everyday writing the story.
In the book, Han used her trademark lyrical language to address universal values.
Her well known work 'The Vegetarian' tells the story of a woman who refuses to eat meat and faces a destructive demise, in a uniquely powerful way.
For the work, she became the first South Korean to win the prestigious Man Booker International Prize now renamed the International Booker Prize.
Later, she wrote 'We Do Not Part', ('I Do Not Bid Farewell') in her characteristic, restrained expressive style. It confronts a painful chapter in Korean history, the Jeju April 3 incident, and she went on to win the French Prix Medicis for foreign literature award.
Her steady publication has led to the ultimate honor of becoming the first Korean to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Many hope the achievement will lead to notable changes in how Korean literature is perceived.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.