[News Today] FIRST SUMMIT WITH NEW JAPANESE PM

입력 2024-10-11 16:27:07 수정 2024-10-11 16:30:36 News Today





[LEAD]

During his Southeast Asia trip, President Yoon Suk Yeol engaged in a series of bilateral discussions with world leaders. He met with Japan's new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, for their inaugural summit. They agreed to further enhance the friendly and cooperative ties between their nations.



[REPORT]

The Korea-Japan summit was held nine days after new Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office.



The two leaders shook hands and applauded bilateral relations that has improved over the past two years.



The two countries agreed to further strengthen cooperation and exchange to mark the sixtieth anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan ties next year.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President

We seek to develop Korea-Japan ties thorough shuttle diplomacy as well as vigorous and close communication.



The two leaders also recognized the importance of security cooperation to fend off North Korea's nuclear missile threat.



Ishiba Shigeru/ Japanese Prime Minister

In today's strategic environment, close S.Korea-Japan cooperation is very important for regional peace and stability.



The summit took place for forty minutes.



As this was their first meeting, thorny issues including historical disputes were left undiscussed.



President Yoon later also sat down with Thai and Laotian leaders on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit to discuss economic and national security cooperation.



Following the ASEAN Summit and series of bilateral talks, President Yoon will wrap up his Southeast Asia tour with the East Asia Summit.