News Today

[News Today] RURAL MATERNITY CLINICS CRISIS

입력 2024.10.11 (16:28) 수정 2024.10.11 (16:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
October 10th marked Pregnant Women day in Korea. This day was established in 2006 to address declining birth rates. Despite this, the number of newborns continues to fall each year. Another major concern is that available obstetrics and gynecology departments are declining sharply in rural areas. Let's take a look.

[REPORT]
This young mother is currently staying at a postnatal care center to take care of her one-month-old baby-girl.

Although she lives on Soando Island in Wando-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, she gave birth to her child at an obstetrics clinic in Gwangju.

She was hospitalized one week before delivery to receive a C-section.

Chung Ji-an / Mother of infant (Wando-gun resident)
It takes three hours by boat to reach Gwangju, six hours round-trip. I could deliver my baby at any moment.

Although there are such clinics in Wando, they stopped providing child delivery services in 2010 because the number of newborns plunged.

Jeon Yi-yang / Director, Wando Daesung Medical Center
There were only about ten newborns a month. We could not maintain our child delivery facilities that way.

The percentage of general and university hospitals in large cities where child delivery services are still provided has also plummeted by 35% in the past 10 years.

Sohn Min-joo/ KBS reporter
This large maternity hospital in Gwangju was closed last year, 17 years after its opening, because the child delivery rate declined sharply.

The situation is even worse at small clinics.

Of some 1,300 obstetrics and gynaecology community clinics nationwide, 88.4% did not request medical fees associated with child deliveries as of July this year, meaning nearly 90% of all such clinics in the nation do not provide child delivery services.

Of the 250 cities and counties in the country, more than 60 counties have zero maternity clinics.

Na Ha-na/ Recently gave birth (Wando-gun resident)
I even blamed the area where I live, because access to maternity hospitals is so much better in large cities.

The government has been providing support to maternity hospitals so far, but the number of vulnerable areas in terms of child birth doubled last year from 52 in 2011.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] RURAL MATERNITY CLINICS CRISIS
    • 입력 2024-10-11 16:28:00
    • 수정2024-10-11 16:30:45
    News Today

[LEAD]
October 10th marked Pregnant Women day in Korea. This day was established in 2006 to address declining birth rates. Despite this, the number of newborns continues to fall each year. Another major concern is that available obstetrics and gynecology departments are declining sharply in rural areas. Let's take a look.

[REPORT]
This young mother is currently staying at a postnatal care center to take care of her one-month-old baby-girl.

Although she lives on Soando Island in Wando-gun County, Jeollanam-do Province, she gave birth to her child at an obstetrics clinic in Gwangju.

She was hospitalized one week before delivery to receive a C-section.

Chung Ji-an / Mother of infant (Wando-gun resident)
It takes three hours by boat to reach Gwangju, six hours round-trip. I could deliver my baby at any moment.

Although there are such clinics in Wando, they stopped providing child delivery services in 2010 because the number of newborns plunged.

Jeon Yi-yang / Director, Wando Daesung Medical Center
There were only about ten newborns a month. We could not maintain our child delivery facilities that way.

The percentage of general and university hospitals in large cities where child delivery services are still provided has also plummeted by 35% in the past 10 years.

Sohn Min-joo/ KBS reporter
This large maternity hospital in Gwangju was closed last year, 17 years after its opening, because the child delivery rate declined sharply.

The situation is even worse at small clinics.

Of some 1,300 obstetrics and gynaecology community clinics nationwide, 88.4% did not request medical fees associated with child deliveries as of July this year, meaning nearly 90% of all such clinics in the nation do not provide child delivery services.

Of the 250 cities and counties in the country, more than 60 counties have zero maternity clinics.

Na Ha-na/ Recently gave birth (Wando-gun resident)
I even blamed the area where I live, because access to maternity hospitals is so much better in large cities.

The government has been providing support to maternity hospitals so far, but the number of vulnerable areas in terms of child birth doubled last year from 52 in 2011.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 고용부, 삼성전자 방사선 피폭 ‘질병’ 아닌 <br>‘부상’ 결론…중대재해 판단

[단독] 고용부, 삼성전자 방사선 피폭 ‘질병’ 아닌 ‘부상’ 결론…중대재해 판단
한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하<br>…3년 2개월만 통화정책 전환

한은, 기준금리 0.25%p 인하…3년 2개월만 통화정책 전환
국회 행안위 국감서 ‘문다혜 음주운전·김 여사 마포대교’ 공방

국회 행안위 국감서 ‘문다혜 음주운전·김 여사 마포대교’ 공방
북한, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 40여 개 부양…철원에 여러 개 낙하

북한, 27차 쓰레기 풍선 40여 개 부양…철원에 여러 개 낙하
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.