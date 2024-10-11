[News Today] JENNIE MAKES SOLO COMEBACK

JENNIE from BLACKPINK is making waves with her solo comeback today. She unveiled the music video for her new track 'Mantra'.



Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK made a solo comeback on Friday.



On Thursday, the singer released the teaser of her music video for the song 'Mantra' on social media.



It features powerful tunes and shows Jennie in various outfits, receiving rave reviews from Jennie's fans.



Jennie has grabbed the spotlight recently for her enrapturing photos and videos released ahead of her solo activities.



The music video teaser also drew more than two million views less than a day after its release, and is currently trending at number one on YouTube.



Jennie's new solo album was released for sale on Friday morning on multiple music sites.



It comes one year and two months after her previous album, and is the first to be released after Jennie set up her own entertainment agency.