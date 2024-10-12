News 9

Global spotlight on Han Kang: Demand grows for complete publication of her works

입력 2024.10.12 (00:14)

[Anchor]

Major foreign media outlets have reported extensively on the news of author Han Kang winning the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Overseas publishers that have released translations of Han Kang's works are rushing to publish her next book, and in Tokyo, Japan, fans of Han Kang gathered to celebrate her award.

Berlin correspondent Jo Bit-na has the report.

[Report]

In a bookstore in Berlin, Germany.

Han Kang's novels, 'The Vegetarian' and 'Greek Lessons', are prominently displayed.

The publisher that has released five German translations of Han Kang's works is overwhelmed with requests for interviews from the media and bookstores.

They expressed that the enthusiastic response to the first published work, 'The Vegetarian', is still vivid and hope to introduce all of Han Kang's books.

[Heide Kloss/Aufbau Publishing House Representative: "It's really accessible, but it also seems realistic and then it gets surreal. And I really loved that about her writing and the German readers did as well. So we continue publishing all her novels hopefully forever."]

A French publisher has begun additional printing of Han Kang's works.

In a large bookstore in Tokyo, Japan, fans gathered to celebrate Han Kang's award.

[Hitomi Mizuguchi/Han Kang's Japanese Fan: "How wonderful it is for a beloved author and cherished works to receive recognition."]

Major global media outlets have also covered Han Kang's award and her literary world in depth.

AP reported, "Han's triumph adds to the growing global influence of South Korean culture," while the UK Guardian remarked, "Her work is a gift to us all."

In an interview with the Nobel Committee, Han Kang mentioned that the efforts of senior writers have inspired her as she has grown alongside South Korean literature.

[Han Kang/Author/Nobel Prize Winner: "They are searching meanings in life. And all their efforts and all their strengths, they have been my inspiration."]

As Han Kang's works are set to be published in translation across Europe and the United States, 'The Vegetarian' will also be adapted into a play in Vienna, Austria.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting for KBS News from Berlin.

