Nobel Prize in Literature highlights Han Kang's ‘Universality and Specificity’

입력 2024.10.12 (00:14)

[Anchor]

Next, we will focus on the domestic and international reactions to author Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature, the significance of her works, and the meaning of the award.

Author Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature signifies that Korean literature, which has been challenged by language barriers, has received global recognition, and it also holds special meaning as she is the first Asian woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Reporter Jeong Hae-joo reports.

[Report]

Humanity, violence, and love.

Author Han Kang has drawn global empathy through the universality of her themes.

The combination of special subjects like the May 18 and April 3 uprisings has attracted attention from the global literature world.

She has captured both universality and specificity.

[Han Kang/Novelist/November 2023: "Even if the historical backgrounds are different, I believe that there is something we share as humans, so it is naturally understandable to anyone."]

Han Kang has elevated universal values with her unique lyrical language and has changed the perception of Korean literature by presenting translated versions that preserve the essence of the original works in bookstores worldwide.

This is why the Academy praised her work for her "intense poetic prose."

[Oh Hyung-yup/President of the Korean Literature Critics Association: "It is a lyrical style with intense poetic density. (The original) has been translated in a way that is very appealing to Western readers."]

We must also pay attention to the changes regarding women and Asia.

The works that embody Han Kang's identity have broken down the solid walls of Western and male-dominated world literature.

[Hyun Gi-young/Author: "Author Han Kang has just started writing works that address social issues in Korea. Han Kang shows what the level of (Korean) humanistic culture is."]

Since the 2000s, authors Ko Un and Hwang Sok-yong have been mentioned as candidates, and the Nobel Prize in Literature has been a long-held aspiration of the Korean literary community.

There are evaluations that this achievement should be seen as an opportunity to solidify the identity of Korean literature.

This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.

