Han Kang's ‘Literary Journey’ delves into ‘Human Nature’

[Anchor]

Author Han Kang expresses the human struggle against violence and the search for hope through a deep reflective perspective in her works.

Reporter Lim Jae-sung reports on Han Kang's literary world.

[Report]

The works written by author Han Kang start from a deep contemplation of violence and humanity.

Through the brutal massacre by the martial law troops, the sacrifices of citizens, and the fragile boy Dong-ho, she questions, "What is a human being?"

[Han Kang/Novelist: "I wanted to convey, through the voice of another survivor, the message of 'please do not die' as a final word."]

The author's yearning for the essence of humanity leads to questions about 'the living and the dead' through the tragic family history of the Jeju 4·3 civilian massacre.

["It felt as if thousands of men and women, along with emaciated children, were huddled together, facing each other."]

Author Han Kang presents 'reconciliation' as the answer.

[Baek Ji-yeon/Literary Critic: "Rather than being submerged by violent external circumstances, it is a way of embracing them fully and voicing oneself…."]

The cool yet poetic style that drives her works can be traced back to her roots as a poet.

[Winter in Seoul, Poem by Han Kang: "If one day, on that certain day, you come, my heart will be filled with water's hue."]

A fragile being who fights against violence and sings of hope again, author Han Kang's literary journey to find the essence of humanity continues today.

[Han Kang/Novelist: "Ultimately, the heart I wanted to reach is that heart, the heart that does not say goodbye."]

This is KBS News, Lim Jae-sung.

