News 9

Attention on Korean authors to follow Han Kang's legacy

입력 2024.10.12 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are growing expectations that more of our writers will gain global attention due to the success of Korean literature.

In fact, recently, Korean authors have consistently been nominated for prestigious international literary awards.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

The Booker Prize, considered one of the three major literary awards in the world along with the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Prix Goncourt in France.

Han Kang began to rise as a global author after winning the Booker Prize in 2016, becoming the first Korean to do so.

This year, the master of Korean literature, Hwang Sok-yong, has been shortlisted for the International Booker Prize with his novel "Mater 2-10."

[Hwang Sok-yong/Author/April 2024: "There are various activities of the Jooan family, and I was excited when I wrote that scene. It was fun for me."]

Last year, the final nominee for the International Booker Prize was the novel "Whale" by author Cheon Myeong-kwan.

Although he did not win, he received praise as "the most original voice in international literature, brimming with surprise and wicked humor."

[Cheon Myeong-kwan/Author/June 2023: "I felt like I wrote it as my heart led me. So I think I wrote the novel a bit more freely."]

In 2022, Chung Bora's horror short story collection "Cursed Rabbit" was also a finalist for the same award.

Although it did not win, it has since gained attention in the global literary community, being nominated for the National Book Award in the translation category.

[Kang Yoon-jung/Editor at Munhakdongne: "Korean authors are being recognized more frequently in international literary awards, right? These are certainly points where we can feel a significant change in status."]

Korean literature has demonstrated its strength by producing Nobel Prize winners.

With these consecutive achievements, it heralds the birth of another global author following Han Kang.

This is KBS News Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Attention on Korean authors to follow Han Kang's legacy
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:14:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are growing expectations that more of our writers will gain global attention due to the success of Korean literature.

In fact, recently, Korean authors have consistently been nominated for prestigious international literary awards.

Joo Hyun-ji reports.

[Report]

The Booker Prize, considered one of the three major literary awards in the world along with the Nobel Prize in Literature and the Prix Goncourt in France.

Han Kang began to rise as a global author after winning the Booker Prize in 2016, becoming the first Korean to do so.

This year, the master of Korean literature, Hwang Sok-yong, has been shortlisted for the International Booker Prize with his novel "Mater 2-10."

[Hwang Sok-yong/Author/April 2024: "There are various activities of the Jooan family, and I was excited when I wrote that scene. It was fun for me."]

Last year, the final nominee for the International Booker Prize was the novel "Whale" by author Cheon Myeong-kwan.

Although he did not win, he received praise as "the most original voice in international literature, brimming with surprise and wicked humor."

[Cheon Myeong-kwan/Author/June 2023: "I felt like I wrote it as my heart led me. So I think I wrote the novel a bit more freely."]

In 2022, Chung Bora's horror short story collection "Cursed Rabbit" was also a finalist for the same award.

Although it did not win, it has since gained attention in the global literary community, being nominated for the National Book Award in the translation category.

[Kang Yoon-jung/Editor at Munhakdongne: "Korean authors are being recognized more frequently in international literary awards, right? These are certainly points where we can feel a significant change in status."]

Korean literature has demonstrated its strength by producing Nobel Prize winners.

With these consecutive achievements, it heralds the birth of another global author following Han Kang.

This is KBS News Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.