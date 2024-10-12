News 9

Power of translation touted as main contributor behind success of Han Kang

입력 2024.10.12 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The role of delicate translation that preserves the original text is being highlighted in the evaluation of Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature.

It is analyzed that the translation successfully conveyed the author's emotions beyond language barriers.

How was this possible? Our Paris correspondent, Ahn Da-young, reports.

[Report]

Translation issues have repeatedly hindered Korean authors.

In Han Kang's recent Nobel Prize win, the translation that overcame high barriers is recognized as a hidden contributor.

[Han Kang/Author/After winning the 2016 Man Booker Prize: "I think it’s a great fortune to have met a good translator and a good editor, and I believe that such events will no longer feel unfamiliar in the future."]

The 2016 Man Booker Prize-winning work 'The Vegetarian' became the starting point for introducing Han Kang to the global literary scene.

British translator Deborah Smith, who translated this work, has been praised for her delicate rendering of the author's poetic sentences.

In particular, Smith noted the absence of Korean language specialists in the UK at the time and studied Korean independently, striving to preserve the author's literary sensibility.

[Deborah Smith/Translator of the English version of 'The Vegetarian'/June 2016: "When I read the 'Vegetarian,' I was incredibly impressed by the quality of the writing, by the images that it evoked..."]

Based on the strengthened power of translation, Korean authors are making remarkable strides on the international stage.

In the past three years, Chung Bora's 'Cursed Rabbit', Cheon Myeong-kwan's 'Whale', and Hwang Sok-yong's 'Mater 2-10' have consecutively reached the final candidates for the Man Booker Prize, and Han Kang won the prestigious French literary award, the Medicis Prize, last year, becoming the first Korean to do so.

[Joachim Schnepf/Editor at the French publisher of Han Kang's 'I Do Not Bid Farewell': "A very meticulous process was carried out to convey the language and poetic expressions of Han Kang's writing. There was a lot of work between the publisher and the translator to produce a book as beautiful in French as the original."]

Previously, Chinese author Mo Yan, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012, stated that sometimes translation is more difficult than creation, and he credited various translators from different countries for his award.

Reporting from Paris, this is Ahn Da-young for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Power of translation touted as main contributor behind success of Han Kang
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:14:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

The role of delicate translation that preserves the original text is being highlighted in the evaluation of Han Kang's Nobel Prize in Literature.

It is analyzed that the translation successfully conveyed the author's emotions beyond language barriers.

How was this possible? Our Paris correspondent, Ahn Da-young, reports.

[Report]

Translation issues have repeatedly hindered Korean authors.

In Han Kang's recent Nobel Prize win, the translation that overcame high barriers is recognized as a hidden contributor.

[Han Kang/Author/After winning the 2016 Man Booker Prize: "I think it’s a great fortune to have met a good translator and a good editor, and I believe that such events will no longer feel unfamiliar in the future."]

The 2016 Man Booker Prize-winning work 'The Vegetarian' became the starting point for introducing Han Kang to the global literary scene.

British translator Deborah Smith, who translated this work, has been praised for her delicate rendering of the author's poetic sentences.

In particular, Smith noted the absence of Korean language specialists in the UK at the time and studied Korean independently, striving to preserve the author's literary sensibility.

[Deborah Smith/Translator of the English version of 'The Vegetarian'/June 2016: "When I read the 'Vegetarian,' I was incredibly impressed by the quality of the writing, by the images that it evoked..."]

Based on the strengthened power of translation, Korean authors are making remarkable strides on the international stage.

In the past three years, Chung Bora's 'Cursed Rabbit', Cheon Myeong-kwan's 'Whale', and Hwang Sok-yong's 'Mater 2-10' have consecutively reached the final candidates for the Man Booker Prize, and Han Kang won the prestigious French literary award, the Medicis Prize, last year, becoming the first Korean to do so.

[Joachim Schnepf/Editor at the French publisher of Han Kang's 'I Do Not Bid Farewell': "A very meticulous process was carried out to convey the language and poetic expressions of Han Kang's writing. There was a lot of work between the publisher and the translator to produce a book as beautiful in French as the original."]

Previously, Chinese author Mo Yan, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012, stated that sometimes translation is more difficult than creation, and he credited various translators from different countries for his award.

Reporting from Paris, this is Ahn Da-young for KBS News.
안다영
안다영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.