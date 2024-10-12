News 9

Cosmos flower fields adorn Guri City along the Han River

[Anchor]

When we think of autumn, many people may think of cosmos flowers.

A large cosmos flower field has been created along the Han River in Guri City, Gyeonggi Province, becoming a popular autumn destination.

Reporter Sun Jae-hee has captured the autumn scenery of cosmos flowers.

[Report]

Waves of light pink and deep pink ripple across the field.

Visitors enjoy autumn while strolling through the 50,000 square meter cosmos flower field by the Han River.

[Park Hyun-sook, Lee Nam-sik, Lim Ah-young: "It was really nice and beautiful to see the flowers. (How about you father?) It's the best because the baby likes it. (Laughter) I hope families come out together."]

[Park Yoon-ok/Guri City, Gyeonggi Province: "In spring, there are canola flowers, and in autumn, cosmos flowers are very nice. Come to Guri."]

[Kang Dae-sung/Hanam City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's rare to see such a wide flower field when you come here. It's very nice to see."]

About 200,000 tourists visit this place every day.

[Baek Kyung-hyun/Mayor of Guri: "It is widely known as a representative festival of Korea and is also recognized globally, with many sister cities visiting during the festival."]

The 260 kg of cosmos seeds scattered in mid-August faced many challenges this year to grow like this.

Due to the unseasonably warm autumn weather, the flowers did not grow uniformly and their heights varied.

[Hyun Sang-phil/Team Leader of Guri City Waterside Park: "Due to the prolonged heat wave, there were parts we couldn't control. So, some areas grew taller than usual, and because they grew tall, there were difficulties with them falling over in the wind."]

The cosmos flower field will be available for viewing until Oct. 20.

In the same spot, a canola flower field will be created in May next year, heralding spring.

KBS News, Sun Jae-hee.

