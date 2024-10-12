N. K1orea claims S. Korea used drones to distribute leaflets in Pyongyang, puts offensive capabilities on standby

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We bring you breaking news related to North Korea.



North Korean authorities have claimed that South Korea infiltrated unmanned aerial vehicles into Pyongyang to distribute leaflets, threatening that all means of attack will be on standby.



Our military has stated that these claims by North Korea are not true.



Let's connect to our reporter for more details.



Yang Min-cheol! What has our military's response been to North Korea's announcement?



[Report]



Yes, North Korean Foreign Ministry issued a significant statement through the Korean Central News Agency this evening (10.11), claiming that South Korea infiltrated unmanned aerial vehicles over the central area of Pyongyang late at night on October 10th, following similar incidents on October 3rd and 9th, to distribute numerous propaganda leaflets, or anti-North Korean leaflets.



They further stated that infiltrating unmanned aerial vehicles, which can be considered military attack means, into the airspace of its capital, Pyongyang, is a serious provocation and a grave military attack that must be paid for.



Additionally, they mentioned international law, asserting that this airspace violation is a serious criminal act and a subject of self-defense.



In response, North Korean Ministry of National Defense and the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, along with the various branches of the North Korean military, stated that they are prepared to respond to the developments and that their military's means of attack are on standby to act immediately at any time.



They concluded with a final warning, threatening that if unmanned aerial vehicles are infiltrated again, they will take immediate action without warning.



North Korea also released photos of the unmanned aerial vehicles and anti-North Korean leaflets that they claim were captured over their airspace along with their statement.



However, our military has stated that there is no such fact.



Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, while responding to questions during a National Assembly audit, stated, "That has not happened," and an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff also said, "The military has not sent unmanned aerial vehicles to North Korea," adding, "We need to verify whether a civilian organization sent them."



The Joint Chiefs of Staff warned that North Korea has once again been launching balloons carrying anti-South Korean propaganda.



This has been reported from the Ministry of Unification and Foreign Affairs.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!