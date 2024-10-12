Han Kang, second child born to a literary family, says “I grew up with Korean literature”
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Author Han Kang, who confessed to having grown up with Korean literature, spent her childhood observing her father, a famous novelist.
Han Kang's husband is a literary critic, and her brother is a novelist, making her family well-known in literary circles.
This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.
[Report]
Han Kang, who grew up in a house full of books, considers it a great fortune for a novelist.
When asked about her father, she recalls his figure writing.
[Han Kang/Novelist/KBS Interview in 2005: "He lived quite a regular life and was someone who wrote at home, so when I was young, I would wake up to the sound of the typewriter in the morning…."]
Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, debuted in 1968 and published novels such as 'Donghakje' and 'The Way of Man'.
His work 'Aje Aje Bara Aje', published in 1985, was adapted into a film and won awards at international film festivals.
Han Kang's brother also followed the path of a novelist under the pen name Han Dong-rim after winning a spring literary contest.
[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "One of the greatest filial piety a child can show to their parents is to inherit their work…."]
Han Kang's father and Han Kang set a remarkable record by both winning the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award, considered the top literary award in Korea.
[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "Maybe she started reading books out of boredom… I think she absorbed them like an absorbent paper soaking up ink."]
Han Kang defines herself as someone who grew up with Korean literature.
Now, she is rewriting the history of Korean literature.
[Han Kang/Novelist/Yesterday: "I grew up reading novels translated into Korean and Korean literature. So I can say that I grew up with Korean literature."]
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Han Kang, second child born to a literary family, says “I grew up with Korean literature”
-
- 입력 2024-10-12 00:27:18
Author Han Kang, who confessed to having grown up with Korean literature, spent her childhood observing her father, a famous novelist.
Han Kang's husband is a literary critic, and her brother is a novelist, making her family well-known in literary circles.
This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.
[Report]
Han Kang, who grew up in a house full of books, considers it a great fortune for a novelist.
When asked about her father, she recalls his figure writing.
[Han Kang/Novelist/KBS Interview in 2005: "He lived quite a regular life and was someone who wrote at home, so when I was young, I would wake up to the sound of the typewriter in the morning…."]
Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, debuted in 1968 and published novels such as 'Donghakje' and 'The Way of Man'.
His work 'Aje Aje Bara Aje', published in 1985, was adapted into a film and won awards at international film festivals.
Han Kang's brother also followed the path of a novelist under the pen name Han Dong-rim after winning a spring literary contest.
[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "One of the greatest filial piety a child can show to their parents is to inherit their work…."]
Han Kang's father and Han Kang set a remarkable record by both winning the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award, considered the top literary award in Korea.
[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "Maybe she started reading books out of boredom… I think she absorbed them like an absorbent paper soaking up ink."]
Han Kang defines herself as someone who grew up with Korean literature.
Now, she is rewriting the history of Korean literature.
[Han Kang/Novelist/Yesterday: "I grew up reading novels translated into Korean and Korean literature. So I can say that I grew up with Korean literature."]
This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
-
-
최혜림 기자 gaegul@kbs.co.kr최혜림 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.