News 9

Han Kang, second child born to a literary family, says “I grew up with Korean literature”

입력 2024.10.12 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Author Han Kang, who confessed to having grown up with Korean literature, spent her childhood observing her father, a famous novelist.

Han Kang's husband is a literary critic, and her brother is a novelist, making her family well-known in literary circles.

This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

Han Kang, who grew up in a house full of books, considers it a great fortune for a novelist.

When asked about her father, she recalls his figure writing.

[Han Kang/Novelist/KBS Interview in 2005: "He lived quite a regular life and was someone who wrote at home, so when I was young, I would wake up to the sound of the typewriter in the morning…."]

Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, debuted in 1968 and published novels such as 'Donghakje' and 'The Way of Man'.

His work 'Aje Aje Bara Aje', published in 1985, was adapted into a film and won awards at international film festivals.

Han Kang's brother also followed the path of a novelist under the pen name Han Dong-rim after winning a spring literary contest.

[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "One of the greatest filial piety a child can show to their parents is to inherit their work…."]

Han Kang's father and Han Kang set a remarkable record by both winning the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award, considered the top literary award in Korea.

[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "Maybe she started reading books out of boredom… I think she absorbed them like an absorbent paper soaking up ink."]

Han Kang defines herself as someone who grew up with Korean literature.

Now, she is rewriting the history of Korean literature.

[Han Kang/Novelist/Yesterday: "I grew up reading novels translated into Korean and Korean literature. So I can say that I grew up with Korean literature."]

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Han Kang, second child born to a literary family, says “I grew up with Korean literature”
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:27:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Author Han Kang, who confessed to having grown up with Korean literature, spent her childhood observing her father, a famous novelist.

Han Kang's husband is a literary critic, and her brother is a novelist, making her family well-known in literary circles.

This is a report by reporter Choi Hye-rim.

[Report]

Han Kang, who grew up in a house full of books, considers it a great fortune for a novelist.

When asked about her father, she recalls his figure writing.

[Han Kang/Novelist/KBS Interview in 2005: "He lived quite a regular life and was someone who wrote at home, so when I was young, I would wake up to the sound of the typewriter in the morning…."]

Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, debuted in 1968 and published novels such as 'Donghakje' and 'The Way of Man'.

His work 'Aje Aje Bara Aje', published in 1985, was adapted into a film and won awards at international film festivals.

Han Kang's brother also followed the path of a novelist under the pen name Han Dong-rim after winning a spring literary contest.

[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "One of the greatest filial piety a child can show to their parents is to inherit their work…."]

Han Kang's father and Han Kang set a remarkable record by both winning the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award, considered the top literary award in Korea.

[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "Maybe she started reading books out of boredom… I think she absorbed them like an absorbent paper soaking up ink."]

Han Kang defines herself as someone who grew up with Korean literature.

Now, she is rewriting the history of Korean literature.

[Han Kang/Novelist/Yesterday: "I grew up reading novels translated into Korean and Korean literature. So I can say that I grew up with Korean literature."]

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.
최혜림
최혜림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.