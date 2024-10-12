Han Kang, second child born to a literary family, says “I grew up with Korean literature”

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Author Han Kang, who confessed to having grown up with Korean literature, spent her childhood observing her father, a famous novelist.



Han Kang's husband is a literary critic, and her brother is a novelist, making her family well-known in literary circles.



Han Kang, who grew up in a house full of books, considers it a great fortune for a novelist.



When asked about her father, she recalls his figure writing.



[Han Kang/Novelist/KBS Interview in 2005: "He lived quite a regular life and was someone who wrote at home, so when I was young, I would wake up to the sound of the typewriter in the morning…."]



Han Kang's father, Han Seung-won, debuted in 1968 and published novels such as 'Donghakje' and 'The Way of Man'.



His work 'Aje Aje Bara Aje', published in 1985, was adapted into a film and won awards at international film festivals.



Han Kang's brother also followed the path of a novelist under the pen name Han Dong-rim after winning a spring literary contest.



[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "One of the greatest filial piety a child can show to their parents is to inherit their work…."]



Han Kang's father and Han Kang set a remarkable record by both winning the prestigious Yi Sang Literary Award, considered the top literary award in Korea.



[Han Seung-won/Han Kang's Father/KBS Interview in 2005: "Maybe she started reading books out of boredom… I think she absorbed them like an absorbent paper soaking up ink."]



Han Kang defines herself as someone who grew up with Korean literature.



Now, she is rewriting the history of Korean literature.



[Han Kang/Novelist/Yesterday: "I grew up reading novels translated into Korean and Korean literature. So I can say that I grew up with Korean literature."]



