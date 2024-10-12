News 9

S. Korea's central bank cuts key interest rate in over 3 yrs

입력 2024.10.12 (00:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Amid a global trend of interest rate cuts, the Monetary Policy Board today (10.11) lowered the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points for the first time in 3 years and 2 months.

Until now, the committee had maintained high interest rates to control inflation, but with this rate cut, it has shifted its monetary policy direction towards stimulating the economy by increasing the money supply.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

Regarding the conditions for determining the benchmark interest rate, the Bank of Korea described the inflation situation as showing "clear stabilization."

The consumer price inflation rate in September fell to 1.6%, below the inflation stability target.

[Rhee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "In a situation where inflation is decreasing, there is no need to unnecessarily maintain a tight stance…."]

On the other hand, the growth momentum of our economy has become uncertain as the recovery of domestic demand has been slow.

The Bank of Korea assessed that it cannot be certain whether the annual growth rate will reach 2.4%.

The need to escape from high interest rates that reduce consumer spending power has increased.

The increase in household debt, which had been a concern for the Bank of Korea until the end, also slowed down in September, leading the Bank to lower the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.

This marks a policy shift after 3 years and 2 months since the beginning of interest rate hikes.

[Rhee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "The government's will is very strong, and if necessary, we will strengthen (household debt management), and we can contribute to financial stability by adjusting the pace of interest rate cuts."]

The Bank of Korea has indicated that it will not rush into further interest rate cuts.

Five out of six members of the Monetary Policy Board stated that it would be appropriate to maintain the current interest rate level for the next three months, and the Bank Governor said that it is not a situation where rates can be cut by 0.5 percentage points like in the U.S.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea's central bank cuts key interest rate in over 3 yrs
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:27:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Amid a global trend of interest rate cuts, the Monetary Policy Board today (10.11) lowered the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points for the first time in 3 years and 2 months.

Until now, the committee had maintained high interest rates to control inflation, but with this rate cut, it has shifted its monetary policy direction towards stimulating the economy by increasing the money supply.

Reporter Kim Hye-joo has the details.

[Report]

Regarding the conditions for determining the benchmark interest rate, the Bank of Korea described the inflation situation as showing "clear stabilization."

The consumer price inflation rate in September fell to 1.6%, below the inflation stability target.

[Rhee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "In a situation where inflation is decreasing, there is no need to unnecessarily maintain a tight stance…."]

On the other hand, the growth momentum of our economy has become uncertain as the recovery of domestic demand has been slow.

The Bank of Korea assessed that it cannot be certain whether the annual growth rate will reach 2.4%.

The need to escape from high interest rates that reduce consumer spending power has increased.

The increase in household debt, which had been a concern for the Bank of Korea until the end, also slowed down in September, leading the Bank to lower the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.

This marks a policy shift after 3 years and 2 months since the beginning of interest rate hikes.

[Rhee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "The government's will is very strong, and if necessary, we will strengthen (household debt management), and we can contribute to financial stability by adjusting the pace of interest rate cuts."]

The Bank of Korea has indicated that it will not rush into further interest rate cuts.

Five out of six members of the Monetary Policy Board stated that it would be appropriate to maintain the current interest rate level for the next three months, and the Bank Governor said that it is not a situation where rates can be cut by 0.5 percentage points like in the U.S.

This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.
김혜주
김혜주 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.