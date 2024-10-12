News 9

Samsung Lions prepare for fierce battle against LG Twins

[Anchor]

For Samsung Lions, waiting for the playoffs against LG Twins, the fierce battle in the fifth game of the semi-playoffs is nothing but welcome.

Led by the winning pitcher Won Tae-in, Samsung Lions has united to help veteran players Kang Min-ho and Park Byung-ho resolve their long-standing regrets.

Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.

[Report]

["Let's make it a single page."]

Like the lyrics of a lively song echoing throughout training, the players swing their bats vigorously, dreaming of an important page in this season's professional baseball.

The key players who defied pre-season expectations and led the team to the playoffs have raised their condition at the home stadium where the first game will be held.

As seen in the expression of Koo Ja-wook, who is in base running training, he appears to be overflowing with confidence.

The winning pitcher, Won Tae-in, says that everyone has united for the sake of veterans Kang Min-ho and Park Byung-ho, who have yet to win a championship.

[Won Tae-in/Samsung: "(Kang) Min-ho, we have to let him taste the atmosphere of the Korean Series, and since (Park) Byung-ho is still without a title, our goal is to help him win."]

Lee Jae-hyun and Kim Young-woong, both born in 2003 and considered the future of Samsung Lions, are also eagerly awaiting their first autumn baseball.

The two infielders, after watching how mistakes can determine the outcome of the semi-playoffs, have focused more on defensive training.

[Lee Jae-hyun/Samsung: "I realized that even a small mistake can change the flow of the series, so my mindset has changed since training."]

With the semi-playoffs going to the fifth game, Samsung has gained a physical advantage, but they are determined to prepare diligently due to the absence of foreign pitcher Connor and experienced Oh Seung-hwan.

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

