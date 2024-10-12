KBS News 9 launches English service with subtitles

동영상 고정 취소

KBS's main news program 'News 9' can be watched with English subtitles.



KBS announced that starting from the 7th of this month, it is providing the full script of News 9 in English through the KBS News website and mobile app.



KBS also plans to soon offer English news on its YouTube channel.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!