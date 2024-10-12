Indonesia ties with Bahrain 2-2 in World Cup qualifiers
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
In the 29th minute of the second half, with the score tied at 1-1, Indonesia's Struick scored a stunning curling shot.
The Indonesian players and coach Shin Tae-yong celebrated as if they sensed victory.
They managed to withstand Bahrain's onslaught, but even after 6 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, the referee's whistle did not blow.
Ultimately, they conceded a painful equalizer during a corner kick situation.
Coach Shin Tae-yong, feeling dejected, protested, but it was no use.
Iraq, in the same group as South Korea, defeated Palestine with the powerful goal-scoring ability of their ace, Hussein.
As we face Iraq on Oct. 15, the 189cm tall player Hussein is our number one target to watch out for.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Indonesia ties with Bahrain 2-2 in World Cup qualifiers
-
- 입력 2024-10-12 00:39:46
- 수정2024-10-12 00:40:19
In the 29th minute of the second half, with the score tied at 1-1, Indonesia's Struick scored a stunning curling shot.
The Indonesian players and coach Shin Tae-yong celebrated as if they sensed victory.
They managed to withstand Bahrain's onslaught, but even after 6 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, the referee's whistle did not blow.
Ultimately, they conceded a painful equalizer during a corner kick situation.
Coach Shin Tae-yong, feeling dejected, protested, but it was no use.
Iraq, in the same group as South Korea, defeated Palestine with the powerful goal-scoring ability of their ace, Hussein.
As we face Iraq on Oct. 15, the 189cm tall player Hussein is our number one target to watch out for.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.