Indonesia ties with Bahrain 2-2 in World Cup qualifiers

동영상 고정 취소

Under the leadership of coach Shin Tae-yong, Indonesia missed a victory in a hard-fought game by conceding a heartbreaking equalizer to Bahrain just before the end of the match.



In the 29th minute of the second half, with the score tied at 1-1, Indonesia's Struick scored a stunning curling shot.



The Indonesian players and coach Shin Tae-yong celebrated as if they sensed victory.



They managed to withstand Bahrain's onslaught, but even after 6 minutes of stoppage time in the second half, the referee's whistle did not blow.



Ultimately, they conceded a painful equalizer during a corner kick situation.



Coach Shin Tae-yong, feeling dejected, protested, but it was no use.



Iraq, in the same group as South Korea, defeated Palestine with the powerful goal-scoring ability of their ace, Hussein.



As we face Iraq on Oct. 15, the 189cm tall player Hussein is our number one target to watch out for.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!