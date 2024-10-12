Another N. Korean local defected in Sept. through West Sea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that a resident of North Korea defected through the West Sea last month.



In the past two months, three individuals have defected through land and sea in the border area between the two Koreas, likely influenced by the dire economic situation of the regime and the broadcasts from loudspeakers directed at the North.



Reporter Song Geum-han reports.



[Report]



On the day of Chuseok, Sept. 17, a male resident of North Korea crossed over to the south near Baengnyeong Island in the West Sea.



The military stated that they detected and tracked the movements of this man, who was on a small fishing boat, even before he crossed the Northern Limit Line.



A military official mentioned that they induced the defection through a maritime operation and safely secured the individual, who appeared to be a resident, before handing him over to the relevant authorities.



This marks the third instance of a North Korean resident and a soldier defecting through sea and land since August.



On Aug. 8, a North Korean resident defected by crossing the neutral waters of the Han River estuary, and on Aug. 20, a soldier defected by walking through an area in Gangwon Province where numerous landmines are buried.



Despite the North's military building barriers and increasing landmine placements near the military demarcation line since last spring to seal off the area along the ceasefire line, cases of defection continue to occur.



The military believes that the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts criticizing the North's regime and playing South Korean songs in the border area since July has also had an impact.



In response, North Korean authorities have been confirmed to be conducting noise broadcasts aimed at disrupting the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North, along with other countermeasures.



[Yang Hyun-seung/Colonel/Head of the National Military Psychological Warfare Division/Oct.10: "DPRK residents are advised to wear earplugs or to never disclose what they heard from those who have completed their service..."]



The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the recent announcement by the North Korean military regarding the severing of land routes between the two Koreas and the 'fortification' construction near the ceasefire line is also related to the ongoing defections, and they are strengthening border operations in the area.



This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.



