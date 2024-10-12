News 9

Another N. Korean local defected in Sept. through West Sea

입력 2024.10.12 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that a resident of North Korea defected through the West Sea last month.

In the past two months, three individuals have defected through land and sea in the border area between the two Koreas, likely influenced by the dire economic situation of the regime and the broadcasts from loudspeakers directed at the North.

Reporter Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

On the day of Chuseok, Sept. 17, a male resident of North Korea crossed over to the south near Baengnyeong Island in the West Sea.

The military stated that they detected and tracked the movements of this man, who was on a small fishing boat, even before he crossed the Northern Limit Line.

A military official mentioned that they induced the defection through a maritime operation and safely secured the individual, who appeared to be a resident, before handing him over to the relevant authorities.

This marks the third instance of a North Korean resident and a soldier defecting through sea and land since August.

On Aug. 8, a North Korean resident defected by crossing the neutral waters of the Han River estuary, and on Aug. 20, a soldier defected by walking through an area in Gangwon Province where numerous landmines are buried.

Despite the North's military building barriers and increasing landmine placements near the military demarcation line since last spring to seal off the area along the ceasefire line, cases of defection continue to occur.

The military believes that the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts criticizing the North's regime and playing South Korean songs in the border area since July has also had an impact.

In response, North Korean authorities have been confirmed to be conducting noise broadcasts aimed at disrupting the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North, along with other countermeasures.

[Yang Hyun-seung/Colonel/Head of the National Military Psychological Warfare Division/Oct.10: "DPRK residents are advised to wear earplugs or to never disclose what they heard from those who have completed their service..."]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the recent announcement by the North Korean military regarding the severing of land routes between the two Koreas and the 'fortification' construction near the ceasefire line is also related to the ongoing defections, and they are strengthening border operations in the area.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Another N. Korean local defected in Sept. through West Sea
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:43:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that a resident of North Korea defected through the West Sea last month.

In the past two months, three individuals have defected through land and sea in the border area between the two Koreas, likely influenced by the dire economic situation of the regime and the broadcasts from loudspeakers directed at the North.

Reporter Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

On the day of Chuseok, Sept. 17, a male resident of North Korea crossed over to the south near Baengnyeong Island in the West Sea.

The military stated that they detected and tracked the movements of this man, who was on a small fishing boat, even before he crossed the Northern Limit Line.

A military official mentioned that they induced the defection through a maritime operation and safely secured the individual, who appeared to be a resident, before handing him over to the relevant authorities.

This marks the third instance of a North Korean resident and a soldier defecting through sea and land since August.

On Aug. 8, a North Korean resident defected by crossing the neutral waters of the Han River estuary, and on Aug. 20, a soldier defected by walking through an area in Gangwon Province where numerous landmines are buried.

Despite the North's military building barriers and increasing landmine placements near the military demarcation line since last spring to seal off the area along the ceasefire line, cases of defection continue to occur.

The military believes that the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts criticizing the North's regime and playing South Korean songs in the border area since July has also had an impact.

In response, North Korean authorities have been confirmed to be conducting noise broadcasts aimed at disrupting the loudspeaker broadcasts directed at the North, along with other countermeasures.

[Yang Hyun-seung/Colonel/Head of the National Military Psychological Warfare Division/Oct.10: "DPRK residents are advised to wear earplugs or to never disclose what they heard from those who have completed their service..."]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that the recent announcement by the North Korean military regarding the severing of land routes between the two Koreas and the 'fortification' construction near the ceasefire line is also related to the ongoing defections, and they are strengthening border operations in the area.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han reporting.
송금한
송금한 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.