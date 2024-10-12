Han Kang to not hold a press conference amid hometown excitement
Many people may want to hear directly from author Han Kang, who won the Nobel Prize, but her father, novelist Han Seung-won, delivered his daughter's sentiments to not hold a press conference, saying what kind of celebration can there be in a world suffering from war.
The news of Han Kang's Nobel Prize, which deals with the May 18 Democratic Uprising as a subject, holds special significance for the people of Gwangju and Jeonnam, her hometown.
Reporter Kim Ae-rin reports.
[Report]
A collapsed boy in military uniform.
He is 17-year-old martyr Moon Jae-hak, who was shot and killed by the martial law forces in Gwangju in May 1980.
Moon has been resurrected as Dong-ho, the protagonist of Han Kang's novel "There Comes a Boy."
[Han Kang/Author/2021 KBS Interview: "I hoped that Dong-ho would come to us through the novel. So, from May 1980, five years later, ten years later, twenty years later, thirty years later, slowly walking in spirit..."]
Moon's mother opened again the novel featuring her son as the protagonist -- the book that her husband, who passed away two years ago, read while underlining it.
[Kim Gil-ja/Mother of the late Moon Jae-hak: "I am so grateful that our author’s one word can move the world more than a hundred words of struggle..."]
The author’s father, novelist Han Seung-won, feels proud of his daughter’s achievement.
[Han Seung-won/Novelist: "A good young novelist with poetic sensitivity."]
He also mentioned that Han Kang has decided not to hold a press conference for the award.
She apparently questioned what kind of celebration can be held when the world is suffering from war.
[Han Seung-won/Novelist/Father of Han Kang: "She said with the war so fierce that every day bodies are being carried away, what kind of celebration can there be?"]
At the elementary school Han Kang attended, a large banner was hung, and the local residents of her hometown also shared in the joy of her achievement.
KBS News, Kim Ae-rin.
