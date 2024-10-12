News 9

The world is amazed by ‘Korean literature’ as praise continues from the literary community

[Anchor]

The first Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to South Korea has particularly resonated in the recently stagnant domestic literary scene.

There are evaluations that not only K-pop and dramas but also Korean literature has established itself at the center of the world.

Next, we have a report from Kim Sang-hyeop.

[Report]

The Book Day ceremony held the day after the Nobel Prize in Literature achievement is seen as a recognition of the sacrifices and efforts of those who create books.

[Yoon Se-min/Professor at Kyung-in Women's University: "Publishing is the source content of all cultural arts, as well as the knowledge and wisdom that humanity lives by."]

Some also argue that this recognition demonstrates that Korean literature is no longer on the periphery but is now at the center of the world.

[Oh Hyung-yup/President of the Korean Literary Criticism Association: "(Korean literature) has been in a position of being a recipient in the periphery of world literature, but it has reversed that position and now stands tall as a creator and sender...."]

In particular, with the recent rise of K-culture such as K-pop, movies, and dramas, there is an opinion that the entire Korean culture has ultimately been recognized globally.

[Kim Hern-sik/Cultural Critic: "The overall situation of the cultural sphere where the writer is active is taken into account, so the position and status of Korea were comprehensively judged to be 'worthy of (the Nobel Prize).'...."]

The importance of translation, which is the driving force behind international awards, was also emphasized again.

[Yoon Sun-mi/Professor at the Korean Literature Translation Institute: "Han Kang has been discovered by overseas readers. Through translation. A very solid readership has already formed abroad."]

The government has promised continuous support for translation work.

[Yu In-chon/Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "Since it has been translated not only into English but also into various languages, we will be able to translate our writers' works more faithfully and more extensively in the future...."]

KBS will broadcast a special documentary highlighting writer Han Kang and his literary world on October 13th.

KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

