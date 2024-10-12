S. Korea avenges Asian Cup loss to Jordan 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The South Korean national football team, currently competing in the World Cup qualifiers, achieved a complete victory against Jordan yesterday (10.10).



Despite the absence of Son Heung-min and a rough play from Jordan, the team overcame many crises with their excellent performance.



Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



With captain Son Heung-min missing from the left winger position, coach Hong Myung-bo's 'Plan B' was Hwang Hee-chan.



Jordan, aware of Hwang Hee-chan's strength in quick breakthroughs, responded with strong defense, but after a series of rough tackles, Hwang had to leave the field due to injury in the 23rd minute of the first half.



Another unexpected variable arose when Eom Ji-sung, who was hastily substituted in, became a crucial player for the opening goal, contrary to concerns.



Eom drew the Jordanian defense to the left with a bold dribble and then passed the ball to the back, which was delivered to the empty space on the opposite side for a header goal by Lee Jae-sung.



In the second half, Eom Ji-sung also fell due to Jordan's aggressive tackles, but substitutes Oh Hyeon-gyu and Bae Jun-ho filled the gap well.



They quickly transitioned the opponent's disrupted build-up into an attack, becoming the key players in scoring the insurance goal.



The team avenged their 2-0 defeat in the Asian Cup semifinals, securing valuable three points in the challenging away matches in the Middle East.



Most importantly, the significance is even greater as the team dominated both offense and defense, controlling the flow of the game.



[Hong Myung-bo/Football National Team Coach: "I think our players showed a much better performance than we had prepared for. Although it was a short time, I believe they perfectly displayed the (prepared) aspects today."]



[Lee Jae-sung/Football National Team Player: "The defeat in the Asian Cup seems to have provided our players with an opportunity to focus more. I believe this victory will be of great strength in preparing for the final qualifiers."]



Our national team has successfully overcome the crisis by even substituting 'the substitute's substitute.'



Now, they are determined to take another step closer to the World Cup finals with a victory in the upcoming home match against Iraq.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



