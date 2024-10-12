Drunk driver damages dozens of cars in underground parking lot in Daejeon

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Early this morning (10.11), a drunk driver crashed into dozens of parked cars in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.



After arriving at the parking lot using a designated driver, the driver took the wheel again, leading to the incident.



This is a report by Baek Sang-hyun.



[Report]



In the early morning hours, an SUV appears to be reversing, but then crashes directly into parked vehicles.



The front bumper of the impacted vehicle falls off due to the collision.



The vehicle quickly turns to drive forward, but shortly after, it returns and crashes into the same vehicle again.



The accident occurred in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.



The drunk driver hit a total of 30 vehicles while moving between the first and second basement levels.



[Apartment resident: "When I came down, I saw a lot of debris and it was obvious that car parts were scattered, which really surprised me."]



The driver who caused the accident broke through the barrier and drove several hundred meters outside the apartment.



The perpetrator was arrested by police after a passerby reported the presence of a damaged vehicle while the driver was sleeping in a car parked in a residential area.



The driver was a woman in her 30s, and the breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1%, indicating a level of intoxication that would lead to license suspension.



It was found that this woman took the wheel again after arriving at the apartment's underground parking lot using a designated driver, leading to the accident.



[Police official/voice altered: "(At the time of arrest) the driver was extremely intoxicated and unaware of anything, so we need to investigate why she took the wheel again."]



If an accident occurs while driving under the influence, even if the driver is insured, they are responsible for compensating the damages.



This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.



