News 9

Drunk driver damages dozens of cars in underground parking lot in Daejeon

입력 2024.10.12 (00:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Early this morning (10.11), a drunk driver crashed into dozens of parked cars in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.

After arriving at the parking lot using a designated driver, the driver took the wheel again, leading to the incident.

This is a report by Baek Sang-hyun.

[Report]

In the early morning hours, an SUV appears to be reversing, but then crashes directly into parked vehicles.

The front bumper of the impacted vehicle falls off due to the collision.

The vehicle quickly turns to drive forward, but shortly after, it returns and crashes into the same vehicle again.

The accident occurred in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.

The drunk driver hit a total of 30 vehicles while moving between the first and second basement levels.

[Apartment resident: "When I came down, I saw a lot of debris and it was obvious that car parts were scattered, which really surprised me."]

The driver who caused the accident broke through the barrier and drove several hundred meters outside the apartment.

The perpetrator was arrested by police after a passerby reported the presence of a damaged vehicle while the driver was sleeping in a car parked in a residential area.

The driver was a woman in her 30s, and the breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1%, indicating a level of intoxication that would lead to license suspension.

It was found that this woman took the wheel again after arriving at the apartment's underground parking lot using a designated driver, leading to the accident.

[Police official/voice altered: "(At the time of arrest) the driver was extremely intoxicated and unaware of anything, so we need to investigate why she took the wheel again."]

If an accident occurs while driving under the influence, even if the driver is insured, they are responsible for compensating the damages.

This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Drunk driver damages dozens of cars in underground parking lot in Daejeon
    • 입력 2024-10-12 00:52:10
    News 9
[Anchor]

Early this morning (10.11), a drunk driver crashed into dozens of parked cars in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.

After arriving at the parking lot using a designated driver, the driver took the wheel again, leading to the incident.

This is a report by Baek Sang-hyun.

[Report]

In the early morning hours, an SUV appears to be reversing, but then crashes directly into parked vehicles.

The front bumper of the impacted vehicle falls off due to the collision.

The vehicle quickly turns to drive forward, but shortly after, it returns and crashes into the same vehicle again.

The accident occurred in the underground parking lot of an apartment in Daejeon.

The drunk driver hit a total of 30 vehicles while moving between the first and second basement levels.

[Apartment resident: "When I came down, I saw a lot of debris and it was obvious that car parts were scattered, which really surprised me."]

The driver who caused the accident broke through the barrier and drove several hundred meters outside the apartment.

The perpetrator was arrested by police after a passerby reported the presence of a damaged vehicle while the driver was sleeping in a car parked in a residential area.

The driver was a woman in her 30s, and the breathalyzer test revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1%, indicating a level of intoxication that would lead to license suspension.

It was found that this woman took the wheel again after arriving at the apartment's underground parking lot using a designated driver, leading to the accident.

[Police official/voice altered: "(At the time of arrest) the driver was extremely intoxicated and unaware of anything, so we need to investigate why she took the wheel again."]

If an accident occurs while driving under the influence, even if the driver is insured, they are responsible for compensating the damages.

This is KBS News, Baek Sang-hyun.
백상현
백상현 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”

북 “한국, 평양에 무인기 침투시켜 ‘삐라’ 살포”…군 “확인해 줄 수 없다”
노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증

노벨문학상이 주목한 한강의 ‘보편성·특수성’…한국 문학 가능성 입증
세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…<br>줄 이은 문학계 찬사

세계가 놀란 ‘한국 문학’…줄 이은 문학계 찬사
K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거

K-작가의 힘! 톨스토이 문학상도 수상 쾌거
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.