2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner: Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors Organization

The Nobel Committee announced today that it has selected the Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivors Organization as the winner of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.



The Nobel Committee explained that the selection was based on the organization's ongoing efforts and testimonies to create a world without nuclear weapons.



