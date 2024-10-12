[Exclusive] No one reports sexual assault broadcast live on internet

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, a male internet broadcaster (BJ) in his 30s was handed over to the prosecution on charges of sexual violence against an unconscious woman during an internet broadcast.



At the time of the incident, more than 200 people were connected to the broadcast, but not a single person reported it to the police.



First, we have an exclusive report from reporter Kim Bo-dam.



[Report]



A woman, referred to as A, received a message on an internet broadcasting platform from someone.



The message stated that a video of her being sexually assaulted was being broadcast online and urged her to report it to the police.



The perpetrator was identified as Kim, a BJ active in internet broadcasting.



[A/sexual violence victim/voice altered: "They said it seems like you have no memory of it at all, so they contacted me... They said they reached out because I should know about the incident."]



After receiving the report, the police launched an investigation and confirmed that A was in a state of intoxication and had taken sleeping pills, making her unable to resist, and that BJ Kim had engaged in sexual acts with her.



It was also revealed that Kim broadcasted the incident live through the internet.



At the time, about 200 people were connected to watch, but no one reported it to the police.



[A/sexual violence victim/voice altered: "The police were somewhat hesitant to watch everything because they were worried I would be shocked, and there were parts they did see... I really have no memory, and in the video, I am just collapsed."]



A is also expressing fears of secondary victimization, as the video could be distributed or her identity revealed.



[A/sexual violence victim/voice altered: "My personal information was slightly being leaked, and then with the exposure happening, I wonder why 200 people just left me like that until it happened..."]



Kim denies the charges, claiming there was no coercion involved.



During the investigation, the police also uncovered allegations of sexual crimes against another woman, leading to Kim being handed over to the prosecution on charges of quasi-rape and sexual assault.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



