Tesla's steering wheel-less robo-taxi draws disappointment due to insufficient details

[Anchor]



American electric vehicle company Tesla has unveiled a prototype of a robo-taxi that has no steering wheel and no pedals.



Named the Cyber Cab, this vehicle aims for complete autonomous driving with no driver intervention.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



Tesla founder Elon Musk enters a vehicle with doors that open upwards.



After years of delays, Tesla has finally revealed the robo-taxi, the 'Cyber Cab'.



This car, which can carry two passengers, has neither a steering wheel nor an accelerator pedal.



This is because it aims for complete autonomous driving that does not require driver intervention.



[Elon Musk/Tesla founder: "We will move from supervised full self driving to unsupervised full self driving where the car, you could fall asleep and wake up at your destination."]



Elon Musk stated that production could begin as early as 2026, with a relatively low price expected to be around $30,000, or about 40 million won.



He emphasized that the Cyber Cab, which will move on its own, can also save time.



This is because you can do what you want inside the car and there will be no need to search for parking spaces.



He particularly claimed that computers do not get tired while driving or send text messages, making them safer than humans.



[Elon Musk/Tesla founder: "It will save lives, like a lot of lives and prevent injuries. I think we'll see autonomous cars become ten times safer than a human."]



However, after the announcement, Tesla's stock fell more than 5% in after-hours trading, indicating market disappointment.



Although the Cyber Cab, which was initially promised for release in 2020, has finally been revealed, the production timeline remains uncertain, and there are forecasts that achieving safe fully autonomous driving within one or two years is impossible with current technology.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



