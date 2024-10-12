News 9

[Exclusive] Another crime committed using a different account, informant blocked

[Anchor]

The police report that this BJ has committed similar crimes against another woman on the same platform.

Two years ago, another BJ received a prison sentence for similar crimes on this broadcasting platform, raising questions about why such criminal acts continue to occur openly. Our reporter Yeo So-yeon has conducted an exclusive investigation.

[Report]

BJ Kim was reportedly suspended from the platform ten days before this incident occurred.

He broadcasted himself forcibly molesting another woman, which led to a user reporting him.

However, Kim continued to broadcast using a different account.

[Platform User/Voice Altered: "(To prevent broadcasting) all other IDs should be suspended as well. He turned on the broadcast with another ID and committed the crime."]

Two years ago, another male BJ on the same platform was sentenced to prison for broadcasting a sexual assault scene.

Why do such incidents keep happening?

The internet broadcasting platform where BJ Kim operates receives a type of 'donation' similar to YouTube's Super Chat.

When viewers pay money to request specific actions, these are performed live, leading to more provocative broadcasts to receive more donations.

[Victim of sexual violence/Voice Altered: "It seems like he was inducing donations by saying he would make the physical contact more provocative. Something like 'I'll show you more...'."]

In particular, while illegal activities should primarily be managed by the platform, there are cases where the informant ends up being suspended instead.

[Platform User/Voice Altered: "The operator even typed in the chat to 'proceed with 19+ content mark.' I reported that a lot, and then I got suspended for 9,999 years..."]

[Platform provider/Voice Altered: "(Are you aware of things like obscene acts?) We are monitoring everything. We are taking all necessary actions regarding that."]

The Korea Communications Standards Commission can impose regulations and post-action measures on the platform, but in the past five years, there have only been 156 corrective requests made regarding internet personal broadcasting.

This is KBS News, Yeo So-yeon.

