Oh Hyjeon-gyu set to become next-generation striker: A positive sign for generational change
The South Korean national football team achieved a satisfying victory against Jordan in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America.
The dazzling performances of players born in the 2000s, including Oh Hyeon-gyu, who scored his first international match goal, and Bae Jun-ho, shone brightly.
This is a report by Lee Seong-hoon.
[Report]
The national football team, aiming for revenge, took the lead with a header goal from veteran Lee Jae-sung.
However, with Jordan's rough defense and pressure causing injuries, the situation became precarious.
But the introduction of the players born in the 2000s, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Bae Jun-ho, changed the frustrating flow of the game.
Bae Jun-ho broke through with a fast tempo that increased the attacking speed, while Oh Hyeon-gyu shook Jordan's defense with his passionate play.
In the 23rd minute of the second half, Oh Hyeon-gyu received a pass from Bae Jun-ho and shook the net with a powerful shot in front of two defenders.
He scored his first international match goal, securing his place as a next-generation striker.
With Oh Hyeon-gyu's goal sealing the deal, South Korea defeated Jordan 2-0, avenging their loss in the Asian Cup.
In a blend of veterans and young talent, they repaid the defeat with the same score.
[Oh Hyeon-gyu/South Korean national football team: "It was not an easy match, but I am really happy that we could come together and achieve victory, and I am truly happy to repay the people with this win."]
Bae Jun-ho, who recorded his first assist in an international match, has emerged as a new attacking duo with Oh Hyeon-gyu.
With Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan sidelined due to injuries, they have emerged as strong alternatives, signaling a generational change.
The national team, now at the top of Group B, will return home this afternoon to prepare for the fourth match against Iraq at home on the 15th.
KBS News, Lee Seong-hoon.
