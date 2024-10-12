LG Twins defeats KT Wiz to advance to playoffs
In the fifth game of the Korean professional baseball semi-playoffs, LG Twins defeated KT Wiz with a strong performance from starting pitcher Im Chan-kyu and advanced to the playoffs.
Im Chan-kyu, following his performance in the second game, once again shut down the KT Wiz lineup and was named MVP.
Our reporter Han Seong-yoon has the details.
[Report]
LG Twins' starting pitcher Im Chan-kyu started strong by striking out the first batter, Kim Min-hyeok, in the first inning, continuing his confident pitching.
KT Wiz batters struggled to find a solution against Im Chan-kyu's pitches that hit the edges of the strike zone.
He also leveraged the home-field advantage at Jamsil Stadium.
In the first inning, KT's Chang Seong-woo hit a ball that looked like a home run, but it was caught right in front of the left field wall, and in the second inning, Kang Baek-ho's ball hit the wall but was also caught for an out at second base.
With Im Chan-kyu's strong performance, LG scored first in the bottom of the first inning with Austin's double to right-center, followed by an additional run from Kim Hyun-soo's double.
In the bottom of the third inning, with one out and a runner on third, Austin's ball that looked like a home run was caught right in front of the wall, but it turned into a sacrifice fly, adding another run.
LG continued to dominate with Im Chan-kyu pitching six innings and allowing only one run, followed by Son Joo-young's strong performance, keeping KT at bay.
[Im Chan-kyu/LG Twins: "I'm happy to be able to win at the end, and more than anything, I didn't want to end fall baseball quickly, so I'm glad we can go further."]
With a record of 3 wins and 2 losses, LG Twins has advanced to the playoffs and will face Samsung Lions in a best-of-five playoff series starting Sunday.
This is Han Seong-yoon from KBS News.
입력 2024-10-12 01:32:16
한성윤 기자
